Hillary Clinton Says Stacey Abrams Would Have Won Already 'If She Had A Fair Election'

Hillary Clinton believes Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams would have already won if not for issues of voter suppression.

“If she had a fair election, she already would have won,” the former secretary of state said during a Tuesday event at the University of Texas’s LBJ School of Public Affairs.

The Georgia governor race has attracted national attention as Abrams vies to be the first black female governor in the history of the U.S. Abrams faced off against Georgia’s current Secretary of State Republican Brian Kemp during last week’s midterms, but refused to concede after there were concerns that Kemp used his role as the state’s chief election official to aid his campaign by making it harder for black people to vote.

Abrams claims that hundreds of thousands of people were blocked from voting last Tuesday. There were multiple accounts of voting issues including voters being denied a ballot or turned away from the polls because they hadn’t voted in the last three years or the last two federal elections. Kemp’s office reportedly put 53,000 voter registration applications on hold ― 70 percent of which were from people of color ― due to Georgia’s controversial “exact match” law.