Hillary Clinton, Seth Meyers Mock Fox News' Obsessive Coverage

During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Hillary Clinton took a moment to mock Fox News and its obsessive coverage of her.

The former secretary of state has teased the cable news network before, recently telling a crowd in Washington D.C. that Fox News apparently thinks she’s the one who currently lives in the White House.

On Wednesday, Meyers mentioned that koala bears were in danger of extinction in some parts of Australia.

“Fox News think that’s my fault,” Clinton joked.