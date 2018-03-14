Hillary Clinton Says Trump Appealed To Racist, Sexist Voters

Hillary Clinton provoked ridicule and censure for tone-deaf comments at a conference in India about the differences between the states that voted for her during the 2016 presidential election and those that voted for Donald Trump.

“If you look at the map of the United States, there is all that red in the middle, places where Trump won,” said the former secretary of state at the India Today Conclave event in Mumbai on Saturday. “I win the coast. I win, you know, Illinois and Minnesota, places like that.

“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” she continued. “I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.”

Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign, on the other hand, “was looking backwards,” Clinton said, suggesting the GOP nominee’s platform targeted racists and misogynists.

“You didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it,” said Clinton, describing her opponent’s message.

Conservatives reacted with fury to Clinton’s remarks. The Republican Party accused Clinton of trash-talking “America’s heartland to a foreign audience.”

“This is an example of why she didn’t win. She doesn’t know America,” said “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt on Tuesday. Her co-host Brian Kilmeade called Clinton’s comments the “lowest of the low.”

Clinton was widely criticized in 2016 for referring to half of all Trump voters as a “basket of deplorables.” She also was lambasted at the time for being out of touch with the needs and fears of many Americans.