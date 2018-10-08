HimToo Trends On Twitter After Proud Mom Praises Son Who 'Won't Go On Solo Dates'

“My mom has good intentions. But she wasn’t trying to be a proxy. She’s posted on Facebook about her single eligible sons and tried to get them dates many times over the years . But she never spoke to my brother nor did he make any of those statements regarding sexual allegations. He’s actually a big supporter of women’s rights among other things. An upstanding guy in the community, and everyone that knows him loves him.

Part of the reason mom can’t understand why he’s single. But the real reason is he’s busy going to school full time, works 3 jobs (one as a volunteer) and is close to opening a new brewery business. He’s a vet with an honorable discharge that received recognition by president Obama.

My brother is one of the finest human beings I know ... . He at first was very upset but is now taking it in stride and laughing about how mom went viral.

He is single. He does go on solo dates. And he’s not afraid of the current climate or sexual allegations. As his brother though I’m sure he wouldn’t mind a date out of this deep down haha. He really is a wonderful person.