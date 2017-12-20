Hip-Hop Pioneer Reggie 'Combat Jack' Ossé Dead At 48

Hip-hop pioneer and popular podcaster Reggie Ossé, best known as Combat Jack, died Wednesday, just months after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He was 48.

Peter Rosenberg, a friend of Ossé’s who’s a radio personality, announced the news on Twitter.

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices... we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good... Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack.... — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

The former hip-hop lawyer announced his diagnosis in late October via the Twitter account of his podcast, “The Combat Jack Show.”

“In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode. I got hit with some real life shit. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer,” he said. He added that he was rushed to the hospital to undergo “severe surgery.” For the past few months, Ossé has been documenting his procedures on social media with the hashtag #CombatCancer.

“The Combat Jack Show,” heralded as one of the top hip-hop podcasts, launched in 2010. Ossé used the platform to interview and profile prominent figures in hip-hop. He recently started also hosting “Mogul,” a podcast dedicated to telling the story of the life and death of Chris Lighty.

Prior to launching his career in podcasting, Ossé worked as a label executive and entertainment lawyer, representing Jay-Z, Damon Dash, DJ Clark Kent and Capone-N-Noreaga, among others.

The hip-hop community paid tribute to Ossé’s legacy on Twitter following the news of his death.

Heartbreaking. RIP Reggie "Combat Jack" Osse. Great man, storyteller and leader. Your contributions to hip hop will never ever be forgotten. Ultimate salute. pic.twitter.com/McK0F9TvYp — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 20, 2017

My heart is broken. Combat Jack was one of the kindest, most incredible people I knew. I tried to hire him 10x over the years, but he was smart enough to keep building his own empire. I loved that dude...I will really miss him. Thanks Reggie for your mentorship + friendship. RIP pic.twitter.com/XhWv7YaLEh — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 20, 2017

I respected him and his work. Good Spirit. RIP Combat Jack — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 20, 2017

We throw around OG a lot. Combat Jack was a true OG.



He lived his shit. He kept pushing forward, pivoting his game, and lifting others along the way. He knew and valued the power of the next generation. And he would come up and tell you what was dope and what was wack. — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 20, 2017