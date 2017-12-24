Holiday Love: Five Glorious Things to Say and Do for Your Food Allergic Guests

Sweat running down my back, I attempt a festive smile full of holiday cheer. The food is stunning, interesting people sharing adventures and thought provoking conversations abound while the holiday spirit is high and exciting. All I can think about is getting home and taking a hot shower and enjoying a glass of wine as I toast that we made it through the evening without an emergency room visit. Raising kids with life-threatening food allergies is not for the faint of heart, especially around the holidays, when people are distracted with celebration and the focus is on tasty traditions and treats , often packed full of allergens.

For adults and children living with life-threatening food allergies, parties and family gatherings require an incredible amount of planning, maneuvering through sometimes emotional conversations coupled with unwelcome anxiety. We want to participate while being responsible, but this can really be a Hulk sized challenge. How do we find the balance of staying safe while not being a burden. Let’s get honest here, no one wants to feel like a pain-in-the-neck during the holidays!

Moassessi family decoration

Be a hero at your next holiday event and have a quick conversation with your family or guests to create a safe and happy food allergen game plan. Then slam dunk your success with these sure-fire phrases when greeting your guests.

What to say (and do) when to your food allergic guests as they arrive

Note: Of course, you need to be ready to follow through on your actions!

Did you bring your safe food? Terrific, let’s go look at the best way to re-heat it (or keep it cold}. Since you have little ones, we put cleared the tables of within-reach allergens and put them up high or back in the cabinet. Where shall we keep your rescue medications? Do you have your Emergency Action Plan , tell us what to do if an emergency arises? Come to Kitchen for a couple of minutes and let’s talk food and read some labels too!

The goal is to relish in the sense of community and warmth inspired by the holidays. Including your guests in unique ways make an impact that words can not describe. I can not begin to describe the feeling of love and compassion my family feels when they are included. Inclusion looks different in each situation, but it is a true treasure. Your inclusion speaks silent volumes about acceptance, unconditional love and caring.

It is pretty amazing when you think about how a few simple words and actions can actually save a life and set tone for a safe and fun party. The gift of your compassion and caring is priceless and does not come from a store, it comes from your heart.