Report: LAPD Probe Into Hollywood Sex Crimes Balloons To Nearly 24 Cases

Two women accused “Gossip Girl” actor Ed Westwick of rape, and LAPD is investigating the allegations by actress Kristina Cohen.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Terry Crews also filed a report with the LAPD after he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive, whom he has since identified as Adam Venit. At the time Venit was head of the film department at the talent agency Williams Morris Endeavor, according to Crews.

Police have not publicly named all of those under investigation, but the probes follow similar allegations against producer and director Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. The district attorney in Nantucket, Mass., has begun an investigation into allegations that Spacey assaulted the teenage son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh. The NYPD is also gathering evidence for a possible rape case against Weinstein.

Some cases might face prosecution hurdles because of the statute of limitations, as was the case with Corey Feldman’s accusations of abuse by adults in the industry when he was a child. But California dropped the statute of limitations for a number sex crimes in 2016 in wake of sexual assault accusations against Bill Cosby.

Lacey said her office has been in contact with Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police.