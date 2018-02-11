SPORTS
02/11/2018 10:07 am ET Updated 1 hour ago

An American Man Actually Won A Luge Medal At The Olympics

In a first for U.S. men, Chris Mazdzer takes home silver.

By Ron Dicker
Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images
Chris Mazdzer revels in his history-making achievement.

Hey, it took just 54 years.

Chris Mazdzer won a silver medal in the luge singles at the Winter Olympics on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, becoming the first U.S. man to earn a medal in the event.

Austria’s David Gleirscher took gold and Germany’s Johannes Ludwig bronze.

You think Mazdzer’s happy?

Mazdzer finished 13th in two previous Winter Games, so this was quite a step up.

Mazdzer had slumped on the World Cup circuit recently, but it didn’t matter on the world’s biggest stage.

I like being the underdog,” he told USA Today earlier.

 The event premiered at the 1964 Winter Olympics. That’s a lot of Olympics ago.

MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images
Chris Mazdzer celebrates after his final run.

The U.S. men’s team had previously captured medals in the luge doubles competition (1998 and 2002).

Erin Hamlin, the flag-bearer at the Opening Ceremony for this year’s Olympics, won the first ever medal ― a bronze ― by an American woman in the luge singles in the 2014 Games in Sochi.

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Olympic Games Winter Olympics Olympic Sports Winter Games Olympics On Nbc
An American Man Actually Won A Luge Medal At The Olympics

CONVERSATIONS