An American Man Actually Won A Luge Medal At The Olympics

Hey, it took just 54 years.

Chris Mazdzer won a silver medal in the luge singles at the Winter Olympics on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, becoming the first U.S. man to earn a medal in the event.

Chris @Mazdzer makes history with the first men’s singles luge medal for @TeamUSA, bringing home the #Silver! pic.twitter.com/jnd9VyDcyf — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018

Austria’s David Gleirscher took gold and Germany’s Johannes Ludwig bronze.

You think Mazdzer’s happy?

Mazdzer finished 13th in two previous Winter Games, so this was quite a step up.

Mazdzer had slumped on the World Cup circuit recently, but it didn’t matter on the world’s biggest stage.

“I like being the underdog,” he told USA Today earlier.

The event premiered at the 1964 Winter Olympics. That’s a lot of Olympics ago.

MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images Chris Mazdzer celebrates after his final run.

The U.S. men’s team had previously captured medals in the luge doubles competition (1998 and 2002).