Homecoming Queen Makes Game-Winning Kick On Football Field

For Kaylee Foster, there was no question that she would attend the homecoming dance with the star of the football team. That’s because she was the player who kicked two field goals and the game-winning point after a touchdown.

The senior at Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was also crowned homecoming queen just before the big game.

“I really don’t have any words,” Foster told the Mississippi Press after the game. “This has just been so wonderful. I love football and I love Ocean Springs.”

According to the Mississippi Press, Foster has been a placekicker since middle school and she’s continued to play the sport in high school.

When asked whether she was more nervous before the homecoming queen announcement or before she made the kick, Foster said: “I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick.”

Head football coach Ryan Ross said he was proud of his team and especially proud of Foster.