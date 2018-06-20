Trump Signs Off On Plan To End His Family Separation Policy

“It’s a law passed by the United States Congress,” Nielsen falsely said in response to a reporter on Monday. “Rather than fixing the law, Congress is asking those of us who enforce the law to turn our backs on the law and not enforce the law. That’s not an answer.”

At just one Texas facility, nearly 1,500 children are being detained, locked in cages and unable to see their family members. Audio released by ProPublica captured children crying and begging for their parents.