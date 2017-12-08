Honey Boo Boo's 17-Year-Old Sister Pumpkin Welcomes First Child

Reality TV treasure Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thomson is now an aunt.

That’s right, her 17-year-old sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, who appeared on the series “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” welcomed her first child with fiancé Joshua Efird on Friday, a baby girl named Ella Grace.

Shannon shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram to announce her daughter’s arrival.

“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” she wrote. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️ 👶 .”

A post shared by Pumpkin🌺 (@lauryn_shannon7) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:46am PST

Her mother, Mama June, was quick to repost the snap and share in her daughter’s joy.

In August, Pumpkin revealed she was expecting, correctly predicting she would have a girl.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” she said in a video message for WE tv, which airs “Mama June: From Not to Hot. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

“My baby daddy’s head is, like, the size of a freakin’ watermelon,” she added.

Pumpkin and Efird have been engaged for two years.