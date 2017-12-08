ENTERTAINMENT
12/08/2017 04:58 pm ET

Honey Boo Boo's 17-Year-Old Sister Pumpkin Welcomes First Child

Break out the celebration sketti!
By Cole Delbyck

Reality TV treasure Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thomson is now an aunt. 

That’s right, her 17-year-old sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, who appeared on the series “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” welcomed her first child with fiancé Joshua Efird on Friday, a baby girl named Ella Grace. 

Shannon shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram to announce her daughter’s arrival.

“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” she wrote. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️ 👶 .”

Her mother, Mama June, was quick to repost the snap and share in her daughter’s joy. 

In August, Pumpkin revealed she was expecting, correctly predicting she would have a girl. 

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” she said in a video message for WE tv, which airs “Mama June: From Not to Hot. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

“My baby daddy’s head is, like, the size of a freakin’ watermelon,” she added. 

Pumpkin and Efird have been engaged for two years. 

Congrats to the happy family!

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Babies Here Comes Honey Boo Boo
Honey Boo Boo's 17-Year-Old Sister Pumpkin Welcomes First Child
CONVERSATIONS