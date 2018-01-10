Honoring the Volunteers who Serve our Neighbors Struggling With Hunger

As we near Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, I thank volunteers.

You are the spark that ignites our mission to fight hunger. You are the hands that shepherd nutritious food to our neighbors in need. You are the hearts that inspire us. You are the smiles that drive us.

You are normal, everyday people, but your passion is mighty. You are people like Susan Greenberg, who volunteers with her friends at the Greater Chicago Food Depository every year on her birthday instead of having a big celebration. You’re people like David Cheeks, a veteran who helps distribute fresh fruit and vegetables to patients at health clinics. You’re people like Bob Grogan, a retiree who drives the Lunch Bus twice a week during the summer, delivering food to hungry children.

You are the 23,000 strong who support the Food Depository by giving your time every year. You arrive with friends, family, church groups and co-workers. You are always ready to help, ready to make a difference.

You are a critical part of our response to hunger. Together, we are stronger.

But we face challenging times. As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day of Service on Monday, January 15, our neighbors struggling with hunger face the bitter cold weather, which brings a harsh reality for those in need – the unfathomable choice between paying for food and paying for heat. People like Pat Dorotika have to make that choice almost every day during the winter. She receives food at a pantry in the South Suburbs of Chicago because she barely has any money left over after paying her heating bill. “I always have to make the decision between utilities and food. All the time,” she said.

As our neighbors face tough decisions this winter, another threat looms. Pat also receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, but the federal program faces challenges on many fronts. The new tax law could increase the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, threatening future funding for federal nutrition assistance programs such as SNAP. And even before passage of the tax bill, Congressional budget proposals were calling to cut the program by billions over the next decade. Without strong federal nutrition programs – including SNAP – more than 40 million Americans would lose access to the food they need to live healthy lives.

So as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and the importance of service, I ask you again to be the spark. Be the one to lift your voice with us. Sort food from food drives with us, and box produce with us – but also get loud with us. Let our lawmakers know that SNAP is important and must be protected. Because cutting a program that nourishes millions of individuals and families in the United States every day does nothing to serve our country.