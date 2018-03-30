POLITICS
Donald Trump Awkwardly Kissed Hope Hicks Goodbye, And It Became A Hilarious New Meme

"All black outfit speaks volumes."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s awkward farewell to trusted aide Hope Hicks set Twitter alight on Thursday.

Trump bid goodbye to his former communications director outside the Oval Office with a peck on the cheek, two handshakes, lots of pointing and then what appeared to be a failed attempt at one final kiss.

Hicks, 29, announced her resignation earlier this month, the day after she admitted under oath that Trump occasionally needed her to tell “white lies.”

Thursday’s exchange was caught on camera and, needless to say, instantly became a brand new meme:

