Hope Hicks Reportedly Admits To Lying, And Now People Want Answers

White House communications director Hope Hicks told House investigators that her job sometimes requires telling “white lies” for President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

CNN later confirmed the Times report.

The Times said Hicks made the statement during private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

The reports did not elaborate on what Hicks considers to be “white lies.” However, the Times said that “after extended consultation with her lawyers,” Hicks claimed she hadn’t lied over matters related to the Russia investigation.

Critics on social media immediately began wondering just what constitutes a “white lie” in this case, and more than a few are speculating that special counsel Robert Mueller may take an interest in learning the nature of those fibs.

Here is some of that reaction:

“White lies”? Please define. White woman lying for white man with orange hair? About what? Russians? Money? Fixing an election? It’s not going to be a nothing sex story like 1998. Mueller’s finding out, and she’d better not lie to him.https://t.co/H9dw5l6YvG — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 28, 2018

Raise your hand if you thought they might be any other color.



Anybody?



No?



https://t.co/S04KGy1hFC — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 28, 2018

Hope Hicks doesn't seem to realize that it's not just the white lies that are relevant, but that all lies matter. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) February 28, 2018

When you have that look on your face, those lies ain't white lies anymore, but just damn lies. pic.twitter.com/jBfx9XC7gh — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) February 28, 2018

“White Lies” will be the title of Robert #Mueller’s inevitable tell-all book after Trump and his motley crew are hauled off to jail. https://t.co/DUEGG14Zcu — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) February 28, 2018

I'm guessing by "white lies," Hope Hicks meant "the kind of lies for which white people of means generally do not get prosecuted." — Ali Davis (@Ali_Davis) February 28, 2018

Of course, a White Supremacist administration tells "White Lies" https://t.co/usXnv1HPvD — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 28, 2018

Common white lies;



"I'm five minutes away"



"You look great"



"I'm fine"



"I was just about to call you"



"there was no collusion with the Russians"



Wait a minute! One of these things is not like the other 🤔#HopeHicks #MuellerTime #TrumpRussia https://t.co/U7g16DYFTe — (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) February 28, 2018

Define "white lies"



Define "sometimes"



Asking for a friend (his name is Robert) — Chad Wigmore (@ChadWigmore) February 28, 2018