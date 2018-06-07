'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks And Topshop Heiress Girlfriend Welcome Baby Boy

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green announced Thursday that they are the new parents of a baby boy.

The model and the Topshop heiress published matching Instagram posts saying they welcomed their son, Jayden, back in May.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018,” the captions on both of the photos read.

They continued, saying, “Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 7, 2018 at 3:08am PDT

This is the first time the two have acknowledged Green’s pregnancy, though the Daily Mail captured photos of a pregnant Green aboard her father’s yacht in May.

Jayden is the first child for Green, 27. Meeks, 34, has a 9-year-old biological son with his ex-wife, Melissa Meeks, whom he reportedly cheated on when he first began dating Green.

Melissa and Jeremy separated soon after photos emerged of the model and the heiress kissing and cuddling in June 2017.

“I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married,” Melissa told the Daily Mail after the photos of the two came out. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.”

A post shared by Melissa (@mmeeks14) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Meeks first gained fame in June 2014 after his mugshot was posted on the Stockton, California, police Facebook page and went viral. After serving time for a felony weapons charge, he was released from prison in 2016 and became a model.