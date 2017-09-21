Hot Pink Is Extra Hot Right Now. Here's Proof.

Call it a consequence of resistance, call it a case of the millennial, call it whatever you want. Pink is having an even bigger moment than usual right now.
We’re specifically talking about hot pink, a color that hit new heights of popularity a few years ago thanks to Solange and Cate Blanchett’s power suits. But celebs seem to be tickled pink even moreso recently.
And with good reason, too. There is something so powerful about making such a bold sartorial statement.
Check out our favorite head-to-toe hot pink looks below. Bonus points if it’s also plaid ― another major trend this season (props, Gigi Hadid).
Hillary Clinton is not wearing a pantsuit. Breaking news. pic.twitter.com/hvITysVx4W— Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) October 20, 2016
