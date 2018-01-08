Hotel Review: Marina Del Rey Hotel

A modern, Los Angeles classic, the Marina Del Rey Hotel is a surprisingly stunning twist on a 1964 building set against the backdrop of the Marina Del Rey Harbor. The historic part of the hotel is a unique draw, but the recent renovation made my stay both comfortable and luxurious. The grand foyer and the rooms show the attention to detail and the care that is taken in providing a premier guest experience.

Marina Del Rey Hotel - The Harbor

With its proximity to Los Angeles and LAX, the Marina Del Ray Hotel is easily accessible for guests and makes the commute to the city or catching a flight out after the weekend easy. Travelers can enjoy browsing through the nostalgic photos and artifacts which adorn the hotel corridors, catching classic glimpses of the hotel and past guests. Shimmering blue waters delightfully contrast with mirrored yachts and provide breathtaking views for guests, with spectacular sunrises dancing along the backdrop of this long considered “paradise” by boat enthusiasts. Home to over 5,000 boats, the affixed Boat Marina is one of the top Marina del Rey attractions, offering a picturesque mix of charming waterways and colorful boats.

Marina Del Rel Hotel - SALT

Marina Del Rey Hotel - SALT Fireside Patio

Diners can snuggle up fire-side on the restaurant patio and take in the fresh ocean air as they sip on their coffee and blissfully welcome the day ahead or let their mind set sail with a bubbly Mimosa or spicy Bloody Mary.

The fireside deck of the patio is ideal for enjoying the fresh air and the smell of the salt-water. During the day, many guest spend time renting and taking out the kayaks to explore the area. However, the SALT Restaurant & Bar is just as much an attraction as the hotel. The award-wining restaurant and the use of fresh, local ingredients produce sweet aromas from the kitchen and mix well with the laughter and exited buzz of the guests. Guests often indulge in the humus paired with a hint of California avocado, or the Maine Lobster Pasta served on a bed of Udon noodles with a brown sauce.

Marina Del Rey Hotel - Guest Room