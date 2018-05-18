After a horrific mass shooting on Friday at a school in Santa Fe, Texas, the Houston Astros decided to honor the victims with a moment of silence.

On Friday morning, a gunman shot and killed at least 10 people and wounded 10 more at Santa Fe High School.

At the start of the Astros’ baseball game later that evening ― at Minute Maid Park stadium, just an hour’s drive from the school ― the players on the field and their fans in the bleachers stood in silence for a moment to remember those who had died.

Before the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch made some emotional comments about the shooting.

“I don’t have the words,” Hinch told reporters. “I don’t think that the situation should ever happen. There’s no reason for our schools to be combat zones.”

The team started the season talking about the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, he said. “Now we’re talking about it in our own city, and it’s gonna be a different city, and then another city and another city.”

“Thoughts and prayers are great ― they’re not fixing the problem … I don’t want to offer any more condolences, I want to find answers,” Hinch added.

I don’t want to offer any more condolences, I want to find answers. Astros manager A.J. Hinch

Earlier in the day, the Astros had announced a plan to kick off their game against the Cleveland Indians with a moment of silence and to fly flags at half-staff.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected by the senseless tragedy at Santa Fe High School today,” the team had tweeted, saying the moment of silence would be “in support and memory of the victims and their families.”