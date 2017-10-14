How Can I Turn My Abundance of Story Ideas Into a Bestselling Book?

How do I write a whole book if I have lots of ideas?

Perhaps you need an outline.

New writers often begin a draft by thinking like a reader. You’re not walking through a park and enjoying it. You are designing a park for others to walk through. At some point in your writing, you must have that bird’s-eye view and know the full story and where everything fits. You must be ready to rewrite and edit, so the full story is strengthened and illuminated. In short, learn to love rewriting more than writing.

That’s where an outline can help. Figure out the overarching story. Think about the peaks and lows – where you want the reader to be excited, sad, angry, happy, scared, thoughtful, at peace, in awe. Pace the movement of the plot so nothing sags and nothing gets rushed. Understand the purpose of each scene.

Perhaps you need to work on your craft.

A story is not made by the idea, but the execution. Some truly terrible ideas have been transformed into excellent stories. Prepare to cut, revise, and add until you achieve the effect you desire. Test drive the story on trusted people, either pros or friends, who know storycraft and won’t lie to you. Their reactions will tell you where you’re going right, and where you’re going wrong.

And when you find your story testers, pay attention to them. Many times, when we are too close to a draft, it felt senseless and boring. Often we lack awareness of where the weaknesses truly lie (they might be hiding in that bit you think is perfectly brilliant!)

Perhaps you need time.

I was too immature and unskilled to write the book I wanted to write in my teens. I waited, learned a lot, lived a lot, kept practicing, and then my writing started to make sense.

Finally, read books like an apprentice writer instead of an avid reader. Read to appreciate the craft of the writer. Take notes on how they design and construct their story. Try to do the same, or work out your own way of achieving the same goals.

Ideas are easy. Writing is hard.