‘HOW DO WE ALLOW A GUNMAN TO COME INTO OUR CHILDREN’S SCHOOL?’ That was the question a mother of a 14-year-old victim asked on CNN yesterday, pleading with President Donald Trump to “do something.” These are the names of the victims and their stories, and here’s what we know about the shooting so far. This teen who survived the carnage said “lawmakers need to look in the mirror.” Trump tweeted that students and neighbors could have done more to prevent the tragedy. Russia-linked Twitter accounts exploited the shooting on the platform. And at a vigil following the shooting, students chanted “No More Guns!” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
SENATE VOTES DOWN SEVERAL BILLS TO HELP DREAMERS Following Trump’s threats of a veto. [HuffPost]
‘DONALD TRUMP, A PLAYBOY MODEL, AND A SYSTEM FOR CONCEALING INFIDELITY’ In Ronan Farrow’s latest, he examines how the president hid an affair with a former Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal. [The New Yorker]
FOX NEWS HOST SHEPARD SMITH MAKES EMOTIONAL PLEA “Forget your political arguments, why can’t we come together as a society and say, ‘We’re going to study this; we’re going to research this; we’re going to put our best and brightest together. Put them all in a room, give them funds and give them whatever they need to figure out why are our children killing each other more in the United States than anywhere else in the world?’” [HuffPost]
TEAM USA HAD SOME HARD MOMENTS YESTERDAY Mikaela Shiffrin, who was expected to make history as the first skier to win back-to-back Olympic golds, finished fourth in the women’s slalom on Fridayafter puking before her run. U.S. ice skating hope Nathan Chen fell in a disastrous short program. [HuffPost]
A MCDONALD’S HAPPY MEAL WILL NO LONGER INCLUDE A CHEESEBURGER As the chain moves to make all Happy Meals under 600 calories. [HuffPost]
COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS FACING A RECKONING As a massive corruption case is set to take down several top programs. [Yahoo]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘NEXT WEEK, MY SCHOOL WILL BE HAVING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL’ Here’s what teacher Phillip Timothy will be thinking. [HuffPost]
JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX HAVE CALLED IT QUITS After two and a half years of marriage. [HuffPost]
BUT LOVE IS STILL ALIVE As Amy Schumer and her boyfriend of a few months Chris Fischer got married Tuesday. Jennifer Lawrence sobbed, the photos are gorgeous and Schumer asked in lieu of gifts that people make a donation to a gun safety group. [HuffPost]
AFTER INVESTIGATION, JEFFREY TAMBOR HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY FIRED FROM ‘TRANSPARENT’ After allegations that he sexually harassed co-star Trace Lysette and his former personal assistant, Van Barnes. [HuffPost]
THE BROCCOLI RECIPES YOU’LL MAKE OVER AND OVER AGAIN Who said eating your greens couldn’t be fun? [HuffPost]
A Florida school shooting survivor told how she hid in a closet during the shooting ― 70 years after her grandfather did the same thing to survive one of the first mass shootings.
The evidence linking the Florida school shooter to a white supremacy group is very thin.
The cover of the New York Post was dedicated to an editorial to “stop the slaughter.”
Breaking down the 18 supposed school shootings this year, which The Washington Post argues is an inflated number.
Steve Bannon met with Robert Mueller’s team for two days this week.
A former New York City high school teacher and his brother were arrested on attempted bomb-making charges.
The EPA says Scott Pruitt flies first class because too many people yell at him.
There was some good news for Team USA last night ― the team’s youngest figure skater Vincent Zhou landed the first Olympic quad lutz, and Adam Rippon continued to perform out of his mind.
Here’s how Tonga’s shirtless Olympic flag bearer did in the cross-country skiing event.
Red Stripe stepped in to buy the Jamaica women’s bobsled team a sled.
This video of a man giving a giant bear a bear hug is something else (Do not try this at home!).
How Trump’s proposed budget slashes funding for endangered species.
HuffPost Opinion: One hashtag can’t tell all women’s stories.
What dating looks like after a double mastectomy.
The questions you should be asking on a college tour.
The Netflix shows to fill that “The Crown”-shaped hole in your life.
