02/16/2018

"How Do We Allow A Gunman To Come Into Our Children's School?"

The mother of a 14-year-old victim of the Parkland shooting asked.



‘HOW DO WE ALLOW A GUNMAN TO COME INTO OUR CHILDREN’S SCHOOL?’ That was the question a mother of a 14-year-old victim asked on CNN yesterday, pleading with President Donald Trump to “do something.” These are the names of the victims and their stories, and here’s what we know about the shooting so far. This teen who survived the carnage said “lawmakers need to look in the mirror.” Trump tweeted that students and neighbors could have done more to prevent the tragedy. Russia-linked Twitter accounts exploited the shooting on the platform. And at a vigil following the shooting, students chanted “No More Guns!” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SENATE VOTES DOWN SEVERAL BILLS TO HELP DREAMERS Following Trump’s threats of a veto. [HuffPost]

‘DONALD TRUMP, A PLAYBOY MODEL, AND A SYSTEM FOR CONCEALING INFIDELITY’ In Ronan Farrow’s latest, he examines how the president hid an affair with a former Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal. [The New Yorker]

FOX NEWS HOST SHEPARD SMITH MAKES EMOTIONAL PLEA “Forget your political arguments, why can’t we come together as a society and say, ‘We’re going to study this; we’re going to research this; we’re going to put our best and brightest together. Put them all in a room, give them funds and give them whatever they need to figure out why are our children killing each other more in the United States than anywhere else in the world?’” [HuffPost]

TEAM USA HAD SOME HARD MOMENTS YESTERDAY Mikaela Shiffrin, who was expected to make history as the first skier to win back-to-back Olympic golds, finished fourth in the women’s slalom on Fridayafter puking before her run. U.S. ice skating hope Nathan Chen fell in a disastrous short program. [HuffPost]

A MCDONALD’S HAPPY MEAL WILL NO LONGER INCLUDE A CHEESEBURGER As the chain moves to make all Happy Meals under 600 calories. [HuffPost]

COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS FACING A RECKONING As a massive corruption case is set to take down several top programs. [Yahoo]

HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘NEXT WEEK, MY SCHOOL WILL BE HAVING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL’ Here’s what teacher Phillip Timothy will be thinking. [HuffPost]

JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX HAVE CALLED IT QUITS After two and a half years of marriage. [HuffPost]

BUT LOVE IS STILL ALIVE As Amy Schumer and her boyfriend of a few months Chris Fischer got married Tuesday. Jennifer Lawrence sobbed, the photos are gorgeous and Schumer asked in lieu of gifts that people make a donation to a gun safety group. [HuffPost]

AFTER INVESTIGATION, JEFFREY TAMBOR HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY FIRED FROM ‘TRANSPARENT’ After allegations that he sexually harassed co-star Trace Lysette and his former personal assistant, Van Barnes. [HuffPost]

THE BROCCOLI RECIPES YOU’LL MAKE OVER AND OVER AGAIN Who said eating your greens couldn’t be fun? [HuffPost]

