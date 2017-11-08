How Does More Gun Control Lead to More Gun Violence?

I sometimes have a hard time keeping up with our shifting political reality. Sometimes I feel like the kids from Stranger Things battling the Upside Down when I turn on my tv and listen to the president or any of his staff. The latest bizarro confusion stems from the thoughts and prayers response with no political action for reasonable gun policy in the wake of our nation’s most recent mass shooting. While abroad in South Korea on Tuesday, president Trump was asked about the church shooting in Texas and if his “extreme vetting” for immigration should be applied as a form of gun control. His response was that now was not the time to ask about policy and gun control, and “hundreds more” would have died if stricter gun laws were in place.

OK, PAUSE - I find that particularly weird, given that we JUST had one of the most horrific acts of domestic terrorism in Vegas, so if it’s not time to speak about gun control re: the Texas church shooting, surely it’s time to talk about gun control in the context of the Vegas shooting, or the incident before that, or the one before that…but we don’t.

Quite frankly, at this point EVERYDAY is the right time because we are always too short of a timeframe from the previous mass shooting, and sadly only days away from the next one if we continue to do nothing more than just send thoughts and prayers. Paul Ryan suggests that thoughts and prayers are always the right thing, because “prayer works.” Fine, I’m all about the peaceful comfort of spirituality, and the Lord working in mysterious (non-homicidal) ways, but you know what also works? Bipartisan legislation that is unfettered by political rancor and gamesmanship, when reasonable gun control is necessary to prevent the continued loss of American life! I know this point has already been brought up many times, but it is important to reiterate about policy: after the incident in NYC when 8 people were killed and others injured by an immigrant from Uzbekistan, Trump quickly wanted to change immigration policy, and legislate a solution...but after another mass shooting at the hands of a white American male, in a church, where people were literally supplying their own prayers, he says this is nothing more than a mental health issue, not a gun issue. I’m not one of those doctors who diagnose from afar, but I have to say, there may be some validity to the numerous mental healthcare professionals questioning the president’s fitness to serve, particularly if he neglects to see the need to act on gun control, and oddly also claim this a mental health problem, while sabotaging access to healthcare.