How Does Your State Rank In Trans Equality?

Each week, LGBT HealthLink, a program of CenterLink, and researcher and blogger Corey Prachniak-Rincón bring you a round-up of some of the biggest LGBTQ wellness stories from the past seven days. For more LGBTQ Wellness, visit a page dedicated to the topic here.

Trans Equality, State by State

The National Center for Transgender Equality expanded its library of state-by-state reports following the release of the national U.S. Transgender Survey last year. The reports are especially useful as states consider moves to advance transgender health equity – for example, New Hampshire, which just ended its ban on gender-affirming care for those on Medicaid.

Trans Senator Highlights Health Inequities

Reuters reported on the election of a transgender senator in Uruguay, a nation of 3.5 million people in which violence against transgender people is common. The newly-minted senator spoke eloquently about the compounded inequities faced by transgender people, and how factors like limited employment options and sexism work together to deprive them of good health.

All Students Are Safer in Inclusive Schools

A study of Minnesota schools found that programs to protect LGBT students – like discussions on bullying, gay-straight alliances, and having an LGBT staff liaison – actually made schools safer for all students, not just those who are LGBT. These schools reported lower levels of bullying and harassment, which can mean better health and educational outcomes.

Panel Explores Domestic Violence

The Daily Free Press reported on a panel hosted by Fenway Health on domestic violence in the LGBT community. Panelists discussed research showing that transgender people are frequently denied care after domestic violence because of their gender identity, as well as stats showing that LGBT people of color are more likely that other queer folks to face domestic violence.

What PrEP Users Say about Stigma

Researchers interviewed 38 queer men who use PrEP, the HIV prevention treatment, and found that experiencing stigma from both providers and other queer men was a fairly common experience. The men also said that accessing PrEP required them to have a high degree of “health literacy” and advocacy skills, suggesting that education is needed to increase uptake.

Improving Clinical Care for Older Adults