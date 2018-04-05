U.S. NEWS
How Everyone Got The Pulse Massacre Completely Wrong

HuffPost’s Melissa Jeltsen breaks down how the media narrative that Omar Mateen targeted Pulse because he was homophobic does not fit the reality.
By Lauren Weber
'EVERYONE GOT THE PULSE MASSACRE STORY COMPLETELY WRONG' HuffPost's Melissa Jeltsen breaks down how the media narrative that Omar Mateen targeted Pulse because he was homophobic does not fit the reality ― and how it was used to scapegoat his wife.

THE FACEBOOK APOLOGY TOUR CONTINUES Following the company's disclosure that Cambridge Analytica harvested 87 million accounts ― more than Facebook first acknowledged.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FATAL BROOKLYN SHOOTING Police fatally shot an unarmed black man who was pointing what 911 callers believed to be a gun, but turned out to be a metal pipe, in the Crown Heights neighborhood Wednesday. [HuffPost]

BOUGHT ANYTHING FROM SEARS OR DELTA AIRLINES LAST FALL? Your payment information may have been compromised. [HuffPost]

AN ANONYMOUS SINCLAIR ANCHOR REVEALS WHAT WOULD REALLY HURT THE COMPANY “If you want to make a difference, lobby your lawmakers to have them stop the Tribune deal.” [HuffPost]

THIS WEST VIRGINIA JOURNALIST WAS THE PERFECT WATCHDOG FOR THE TIMES And now he’s out of a job. [HuffPost]

A NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYER AND HIS ASSISTANT CREDITED WITH HELPING TO STOP A SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT After notifying the authorities that a commentator on Julian Edelman’s Instagram said he was going to “shoot up my school.” [HuffPost]

‘HOW “FIXER UPPER” POPULARIZED A NEW TYPE OF WALLPAPER TV’ One that’s all-encompassing. [HuffPost]

HOW SOCIAL MEDIA AFFECTS THOSE THAT WHO HAVE SOCIAL ANXIETY Platforms are both a blessing and a curse. [HuffPost]

SO PEOPLE ARE GOING TO THE MOVIES ― JUST NOT IN THE U.S. While the global box office hit a record $40.6 billion, U.S. attendance was at its lowest point in 23 years in 2017. [Variety]

CHECK OUT THE HOTTEST BABY NAMES FROM 100 YEARS AGO Helen, Dorothy and Clarence had a good run. [HuffPost]

TINDER WENT DOWN And Twitter revealed just how thirsty everyone was in its absence.

MEET A MAN FORCED TO SPEND $100,000 TO REMOVE A LIE FROM GOOGLE “There’s no humanity or kindness in Google. It’s not about anyone else. It’s all about Google.” [NPR]

