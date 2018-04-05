How Everyone Got The Pulse Massacre Completely Wrong

TOP STORIES
‘EVERYONE GOT THE PULSE MASSACRE STORY COMPLETELY WRONG’ HuffPost’s Melissa Jeltsen breaks down how the media narrative that Omar Mateen targeted Pulse because he was homophobic does not fit the reality ― and how it was used to scapegoat his wife. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE FACEBOOK APOLOGY TOUR CONTINUES Following the company’s disclosure that Cambridge Analytica harvested 87 million accounts ― more than Facebook first acknowledged. [HuffPost]
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FATAL BROOKLYN SHOOTING Police fatally shot an unarmed black man who was pointing what 911 callers believed to be a gun, but turned out to be a metal pipe, in the Crown Heights neighborhood Wednesday. [HuffP
BOUGHT ANYTHING FROM SEARS OR DELTA AIRLINES LAST FALL? Your payment information may have been compromised. [HuffPost]
AN ANONYMOUS SINCLAIR ANCHOR REVEALS WHAT WOULD REALLY HURT THE COMPANY “If you want to make a difference, lobby your lawmakers to have them stop the Tribune deal.” [HuffPost]
THIS WEST VIRGINIA JOURNALIST WAS THE PERFECT WATCHDOG FOR THE TIMES And now he’s out of a job. [HuffPost]
A NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYER AND HIS ASSISTANT CREDITED WITH HELPING TO STOP A SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT After notifying the authorities that a commentator on Julian Edelman’s Instagram said he was going to “shoot up my school.” [HuffPost]
‘HOW “FIXER UPPER” POPULARIZED A NEW TYPE OF WALLPAPER TV’ One that’s all-encompassing. [HuffPost]
HOW SOCIAL MEDIA AFFECTS THOSE THAT WHO HAVE SOCIAL ANXIETY Platforms are both a blessing and a curse. [HuffPost]
SO PEOPLE ARE GOING TO THE MOVIES ― JUST NOT IN THE U.S. While the global box office hit a record $40.6 billion, U.S. attendance was at its lowest point in 23 years in 2017. [Variety]
CHECK OUT THE HOTTEST BABY NAMES FROM 100 YEARS AGO Helen, Dorothy and Clarence had a good run. [HuffPost]
TINDER WENT DOWN And Twitter revealed just how thirsty everyone was in its absence. [HuffPost]
MEET A MAN FORCED TO SPEND $100,000 TO REMOVE A LIE FROM GOOGLE “There’s no humanity or kindness in Google. It’s not about anyone else. It’s all about Google.” [NPR]
-
Striking teachers’ biggest supporters? Their students.
-
An Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed in an F-16 crash during a training flight.
-
Google employees are not happy about the company’s work on AI for the Pentagon.
-
The woman who was fired after flipping off Trump’s motorcade is suing her employer.
-
Carrie Underwood revealed half of her face for the first time since her accident.
-
Introducing the “homework therapists.”
-
Anyone else a tad worried about the cyberattack on the gas pipeline network?
-
Sounds like J.J. Abrams had a different idea for Rey’s parentage.
-
Inside the “worst maritime disaster in decades.”
-
Could the next Indiana Jones be a woman?
-
Is this the Tiger Woods comeback?
-
What it means to plan your wedding when you’re losing your eyesight.
-
These female authors went to town describing themselves like male authors would.
-
This running count of how many times Hillary Clinton’s name was mentioned on Fox is something.
-
Meet Adam Rippon’s new Finnish boyfriend.
