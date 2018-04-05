How Everyone Got The Pulse Massacre Completely Wrong

TOP STORIES

‘EVERYONE GOT THE PULSE MASSACRE STORY COMPLETELY WRONG’ HuffPost’s Melissa Jeltsen breaks down how the media narrative that Omar Mateen targeted Pulse because he was homophobic does not fit the reality ― and how it was used to scapegoat his wife. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE FACEBOOK APOLOGY TOUR CONTINUES Following the company’s disclosure that Cambridge Analytica harvested 87 million accounts ― more than Facebook first acknowledged. [HuffPost]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FATAL BROOKLYN SHOOTING Police fatally shot an unarmed black man who was pointing what 911 callers believed to be a gun, but turned out to be a metal pipe, in the Crown Heights neighborhood Wednesday. [HuffP ost]

BOUGHT ANYTHING FROM SEARS OR DELTA AIRLINES LAST FALL? Your payment information may have been compromised. [HuffPost]

AN ANONYMOUS SINCLAIR ANCHOR REVEALS WHAT WOULD REALLY HURT THE COMPANY “If you want to make a difference, lobby your lawmakers to have them stop the Tribune deal.” [HuffPost]

THIS WEST VIRGINIA JOURNALIST WAS THE PERFECT WATCHDOG FOR THE TIMES And now he’s out of a job. [HuffPost]

A NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYER AND HIS ASSISTANT CREDITED WITH HELPING TO STOP A SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT After notifying the authorities that a commentator on Julian Edelman’s Instagram said he was going to “shoot up my school.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘HOW “FIXER UPPER” POPULARIZED A NEW TYPE OF WALLPAPER TV’ One that’s all-encompassing. [HuffPost]