Now that you’ve figured out how much ham to buy and have cooked it to perfection, there’s nothing left to do but toss the leftovers into some delicious stratas, pastas and sandwiches and then wonder how long you can still eat them before they go bad.

The United States Department of Agriculture has all the info you need about the safety of leftover ham, whether it’s fresh, cured or country. Below are the USDA guidelines for refrigerating and freezing your cooked leftover ham.

Now, go eat your leftovers with confidence.

Types Of Ham

Fresh (uncured) ham, cooked

3-4 days in refrigerator, 3-4 months in freezer

Cured ham, cook-before-eating, after consumer cooks it

3-5 days in refrigerator, 1-2 months in freezer

Spiral-cut hams and leftovers from consumer-cooked hams

3-5 days in refrigerator, 1-2 months in freezer

Country ham, cooked

7 days in refrigerator, 1 month in freezer