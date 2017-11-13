Take Our Quiz On Gun Violence In America

Polls underscore a paradox when it comes to Americans and gun violence: Even before the horrors of Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, surveys showed that mass shootings leave many of us feeling scared and concerned. But research also reveals a wide gap between the facts about guns in America and the public’s knowledge of the issue. In one October poll, less than 10 percent of Americans were able to answer 7 out of 10 questions on gun violence correctly.