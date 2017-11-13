Take Our Quiz On Gun Violence In America

Published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit, investigative newsroom covering gun violence in America.
Polls underscore a paradox when it comes to Americans and gun violence: Even before the horrors of Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, surveys showed that mass shootings leave many of us feeling scared and concerned. But research also reveals a wide gap between the facts about guns in America and the public’s knowledge of the issue. In one October poll, less than 10 percent of Americans were able to answer 7 out of 10 questions on gun violence correctly.
How much do you know about gun violence in America? Test your knowledge by taking our quick quiz below, then challenge your friends and family to do the same.
CONVERSATIONS