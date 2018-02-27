TOP STORIES

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

HOW POWERFUL MEN REAP BIG PAYOUTS ON THEIR WAY OUT THE DOOR FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT That the public doesn’t hear about. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

RYAN SEACREST’S STYLIST SAYS THE TV PERSONALITY SEXUALLY HARASSED HER FOR YEARS “The stylist said that after she reported Seacrest to E! News’ human resources executives in 2013, she was terminated.” Read her full claims here. [HuffPost]

WHY WEST VIRGINIA TEACHERS ARE ON STRIKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 28 YEARS Even after the governor told them to return to their classrooms. [HuffPost]

THE U.N. LINKS NORTH KOREA TO SYRIA’S CHEMICAL WEAPONS PROGRAM THROUGH SUPPLY SHIPMENTS “The supplies include acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers, according to a report by United Nations investigators. North Korean missile technicians have also been spotted working at known chemical weapons and missile facilities inside Syria.” [NYT]

WHILE ACTING AS A DIPLOMAT, IVANKA TRUMP PLAYED THE DAUGHTER CARD WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE WOMEN ACCUSING TRUMP OF ASSAULT And Twitter was not having it. [HuffPost]

FORMER FLORIDA SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER TRIED TO EXPLAIN WHY HE STAYED OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL Saying his decision not to confront the shooter was based on his training. Trump used the opportunity to say if it was him, he would have run in without a weapon. [HuffPost]

MELANIA TRUMP HAS SEVERED TIES WITH HER LONGTIME FRIEND Who made a cool $26 million off planning inaugural events. [HuffPost]