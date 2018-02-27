TOP STORIES
HOW POWERFUL MEN REAP BIG PAYOUTS ON THEIR WAY OUT THE DOOR FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT That the public doesn’t hear about. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
RYAN SEACREST’S STYLIST SAYS THE TV PERSONALITY SEXUALLY HARASSED HER FOR YEARS “The stylist said that after she reported Seacrest to E! News’ human resources executives in 2013, she was terminated.” Read her full claims here. [HuffPost]
WHY WEST VIRGINIA TEACHERS ARE ON STRIKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 28 YEARS Even after the governor told them to return to their classrooms. [HuffPost]
THE U.N. LINKS NORTH KOREA TO SYRIA’S CHEMICAL WEAPONS PROGRAM THROUGH SUPPLY SHIPMENTS “The supplies include acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers, according to a report by United Nations investigators. North Korean missile technicians have also been spotted working at known chemical weapons and missile facilities inside Syria.” [NYT]
WHILE ACTING AS A DIPLOMAT, IVANKA TRUMP PLAYED THE DAUGHTER CARD WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE WOMEN ACCUSING TRUMP OF ASSAULT And Twitter was not having it. [HuffPost]
FORMER FLORIDA SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER TRIED TO EXPLAIN WHY HE STAYED OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL Saying his decision not to confront the shooter was based on his training. Trump used the opportunity to say if it was him, he would have run in without a weapon. [HuffPost]
MELANIA TRUMP HAS SEVERED TIES WITH HER LONGTIME FRIEND Who made a cool $26 million off planning inaugural events. [HuffPost]
MELANIA CONTINUES TO CHAMPION THAT ADULTS SHOULD ‘TAKE THE LEAD’ IN ENCOURAGING POSITIVE SOCIAL MEDIA HABITS Honestly, you fill in the blank on that one. [HuffPost]
HEATHER LOCKLEAR HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGAINST HER BOYFRIEND The actress is also accused of battering three deputies who tried to take her away. [HuffPost]
DIRECTOR KEVIN SMITH SURVIVED A MASSIVE HEART ATTACK But as he says ― “I’m still above ground.” [HuffPost]
JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS WORKING ON A TV SERIES INSPIRED BY THE #METOO MOVEMENT Alongside former E! News host Catt Sadler, who quit over her pay gap with her co-host. [HuffPost]
REESE WITHERSPOON CLEANED HER HOLLYWOOD STAR Would we expect anything less? [HuffPost]
LET’S BE HONEST We will tune into the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West “Family Feud” episode. [HuffPost]
-
Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa has died at 44.
-
The Education Department has launched an investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar abuse allegations.
-
The State Department’s top diplomat on North Korea is retiring. Anyone want to try to get him to reconsider?
-
Dwyane Wade vows he won’t “shut up and dribble” after a Parkland victim is buried in his jersey.
-
This is a father’s eulogy to his son Alex Schachter, who was killed in the Florida shooting.
-
Twenty states have sued the federal government, saying Obamacare as it stands now is unconstitutional.
-
FedEx is not severing ties with the NRA.
-
Roger Goodell plans to charge Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a seven-figure bill for the NFL’s recent fights with him.
-
“How poverty changes your mindset.”
-
Inside The New York Times newsroom amid the opinion page kerfuffles.
-
This news anchor had to ... wait for it ... wing it when a bird landed on her head.
-
HuffPost Opinion: How race fuels the “engine of inequality.”
-
“Left to Louisiana’s tides, a village fights for time.”
-
Of course we see the first photo of Chicago West on Snapchat.
