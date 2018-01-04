How This Executive Got His Start In The Hospitality Industry

There are thousands of buildings to rest your head, but it is that same choice that makes us choose where to slumber. If I could countdown my favorite hotel visits from the past few years, The Time Hotel Nyack would definitely make my list because of the location and wait staff. When I think of hospitality, I want it to relate to my own home because hotel in French just means private residence. After being a guest of dozens of hotels and private residences, as well as working with a few hotel executives on content strategy activations in the past, hotels in 2018 are more than huge buildings with plush beds. It’s a lifestyle. Which is why I turned to Kanvar Singh the Area Managing Director of The Time Hotels to break down his own philosophy on hospitality. He has worked in the hospitality industry for over a decade and shares his career journey, his favorite hotels, and industry insights. Go inside our conversation.

Mel Writes: How did you get your start in the hospitality business?

Kanvar Singh: I was always interested in hotels and the hospitality industry. I initially started my career in hospitality because I really admire Mr. Chatwal, the owner of Dream Hotel Group. I look up to Mr. Chatwal as a visionary and hope to one day accomplish even a quarter of what he’s done. While I was in college, I started my first hospitality position as a Guest Service Agent at The Time New York. Years of hard work later I rose to be the General Manager of the property and continued to grow my career in hospitality under Dream Hotel Group.

Mel Writes: What made you passionate about the business?

Kanvar Singh: I love working with people and love being able to do something special for someone. Hospitality is one of the only industries where your job is to make people happy. I’m passionate about this aspect of the business and take pride in making someone’s day. Once one gets into hospitality, he or she either loves it or hates it. I love going to work each day. I could not imagine doing anything better than this, it’s such a big part of me.

Mel Writes: How many years did it take you to break into the hotel business and what was your first venture into hotels?

A post shared by The Time Nyack Hotel (@thetimenyack) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Kanvar Singh: I began my career with Dream Hotel Group as Front Desk Agent at The Time New York in 2002. Shortly after, I started my first management trainee position at The Night Hotel on 45th Street. By 2008, I rose to become one of the youngest GMs in the city at Night Hotel, where I was responsible for both the hotel and its food & beverage venues. Under my leadership, Night was voted “the sexiest hotel in America” by TripAdvisor and won multiple service awards from Booking.com, TripAdvisor, and Agoda. I then returned to The Time New York as General Manager in 2010, managing both The Time and Night properties for over a year. In 2011, I shifted all my energy to focus on The Time New York. Recently, in 2016 I was then promoted to Area Managing Director for The Time brand managing both Time properties -- The Time New York and The Time Nyack.

Mel Writes: How do you distinguish a good hotel from a bad hotel?

Kanvar Singh: A good hotel is well-rounded in many aspects. Having a high level of cleanliness, unique amenities and exceptional service are all extremely important. The overall guest experience must be individualized, but at the same time, a good hotel must maintain a high level of consistency. If a guest returns, because he enjoyed his previous stay, we need to make sure that his subsequent stay is just as extraordinary. It really boils down to how you make people feel.

Mel Writes: What goes into hosting celebrities and dignitaries?

Kanvar Singh: Secrecy, planning, and organization, as well as providing over-the-top service are all vital when dealing with both celebrities and dignitaries. Time Hotels curate experiences per guest. Any celebrity or dignitary that stays on property gets a fully personalized experience and their privacy is highly respected. Whether they would prefer curbside check-in, entering the property through the back door, customized meals to fit dietary restrictions, or other special requests, we are here to make their desires a reality.

Mel Writes: What is your favorite hotel in New York?

Kanvar Singh: Aside from The Time Hotel and the other hotels in the Dream Hotel Group portfolio, I enjoy spending time at both The Beekman and the Baccarat hotel.

Expedia.com The Grand Hyatt Hotel of Goa

Mel Writes: Everyone loves the Baccarat Hotel for some reason! Do you have a favorite hotel experience?

Kanvar Singh: My experience most recently at the Grand Hyatt in Goa, India was incredible. The way that they detailed and customized my stay was so unexpected and inspiring. When you understand the work that goes into creating that type of experience for a guest, it’s hard not to truly admire when it’s done so well. I came back with a lot of inspiration and ideas to share with my team at The Time.

Mel Writes: What are your top favorite hotels in the world?

Kanvar Singh: Some of my favorite hotels are The Chatwal in New York, the Grand Hyatt in Goa, The Ritz Carlton in Grand Cayman, The Brazilian Court in Palm Beach, The Baccarat in New York, The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur and The Fontainebleau in Miami.

Mel Writes: I would love to stay at the Hyatt in Goa! Do you aspire to own a hotel?

Kanvar Singh: Of course. Maybe one day, a long way down the road, I may be lucky enough to own my own hotel group.