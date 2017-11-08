How To Cook A Turkey, And Other Thanksgiving Questions Answered

It’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving, and you’ve got questions. Like, what are you supposed to cook for Thanksgiving dinner? How do you make gravy? And how long will it take to cook that massive turkey?

If you’ve gotten hung up on any of these questions during your Thanksgiving prep, you’ve come to the right place. We asked Google for the most searched Thanksgiving cooking questions and answered them all below.

No matter how much planning you do, or how many delightful dishes you whip up for the big meal, if you haven’t set aside enough time to cook the bird it’s all for naught. Most Thanksgiving birds are big, and so they require more time than you might expect in the oven. We put together a handy dandy chart to help you out this holiday.

Learning how to cook a turkey is not something you want to approach nonchalantly ― you’re going to want to do your homework so as not to commit one of the many mistakes that are all too common come Thanksgiving. Lucky for you, everything you need to know is right here.

To make sure the holiday goes well, you absolutely need a great stuffing recipe. Lucky for you, we have a ton for you to choose from ― with all kinds of variations. Some with cornbread, some with sourdough, some even with pretzel bread, all of them great.

We’re just going to say it: Thanksgiving is the greatest holiday of the year. It’s maybe even the best part of being an American. There is no greater feast made up entirely of comfort foods that holds a candle to this grand meal. That’s why you really don’t want to mess it up. You need recipes. Lots of them.

It happens every year. You buy a ham for the holidays, but when dinner gets closer you have no idea how long this ham takes to cook. Or ... if it’s already been cooked? Or what kind of ham it is at all. We’re here to help. Here’s the chart you should consult for this year’s holiday ham.

No matter how much brining, seasoning or rubbing you provide your turkey on Thanksgiving, if you don’t truss the bird it just won’t cook right. Trussing the turkey helps ensure that everything cooks evenly — and that the wings and legs don’t burn.

While gravy is almost always the last thing prepared on the big day ― since most people use the turkey pan drippings to make it ― that doesn’t mean it should be an afterthought. Make gravy special this year, and see how quickly that upgrades your whole Thanksgiving.

