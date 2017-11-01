How to Create Habits that Stick with Leo Babauta

Make changes that stick and get comfortable with discomfort, with the help of Leo Babauta of Zen Habits.

Leo Babauta is a writer from Guam, who was once deeply in debt, overweight, and a smoker. Within a few short years, he completely eliminated his debt, lost 65 pounds, quit smoking and started Zen Habits which was named Top 25 Blogs by Time Magazine (twice!).

Leo has a wide range of accomplishments from writing a best selling productivity e-book, to creating a habit membership program that helps thousands of people change their habits. Today, more than 200K subscribers read Leo’s work on Zen Habits.

If we want to make a change in our lives, we need to make it bigger than ourselves in order to push through the discomfort that we will face. Leo suggests embracing the resistance that we will inevitably face. “The ability to watch an urge and to deal with the discomfort has transferred to almost every area of my life,” he says.