How to Forgive Someone Who Hurt You

It seems like there are a lot of myths out there about forgiving other people.
We might think:
• Forgiveness is progressive; it takes time!
• Forgiveness is a feeling; I should only do it when I feel ready.
• Forgiveness means forgetting what happened.
But none of these are actually true!
In this short video, I share a simple and straightforward way to go about forgiving other people. I have seen God use this easy-to-implement truth to repair broken families and to heal marriages and friendships. If there's anyone who has hurt you deeply, take a few minutes to watch the video and then consider your path forward.
