Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: How You Can Help

A shooting at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, this weekend claimed the lives of 26 people ― around half of them children ― and left 20 more wounded, 10 of whom are in critical condition.

The deceased included a pregnant woman, an 18-month-old child and the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter. One family who attended services at the church is grappling with the loss of eight family members, spanning a total of three generations.

With a population of around 600 people, Sutherland Springs had nearly 8 percent of its community injured or killed during the shooting. Amid this terrible tragedy, the people of this small town just outside of San Antonio could use your help.

“The people of this church are wonderful people,” Sutherland Springs resident Mike Gonzales told KSAT on Sunday. “We’re coming together to pray for them and show the world that now, in the midst of darkness, there is light.”

Here’s How You Can Help:

1. Donate money

Specifically:

- You can donate online directly to the church here, via their website. It has been overwhelmed by traffic lately and may not load, in which case, here’s a link to a certified GoFundMe charity that is donating proceeds to the church.

- You can also make a donation here to support the Holcombe Family, eight of whom ― or half the family ― were killed in the shooting, as noted above. Though the charity isn’t listed as “certified,” a GoFundMe representative told HuffPost the campaign is “100% vetted & confirmed.”

- If you’d prefer to donate to a broader organization helping all of the victims (instead of one family), the Hardest Hit Family Relief Fund has set up a certified GoFundMe charity. All proceeds will be distributed directly to the victims.

2. Donate blood

San Antonio’s blood banks are at “dangerously low levels.” University Health hospital is hosting a blood drive Monday in the lobby; alternatively, appointments can be scheduled by calling (210) 358-2812. For information on donating elsewhere in San Antonio, MySanAntonio.com has a thorough article here.

3. Donate goods

If you’re in the Sutherland Springs area and would prefer to donate in person, a tent has been set up for that purpose at the intersection of 4th Street and 13th Street, the Austin American-Statesman reports.