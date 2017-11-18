How to Launch a New Year's Cleanse or Detox for Health Coaches | Rachel Feldman

It’s time to launch a New Year's Cleanse or Weight Loss program for your clients. Everyone knows how important it is to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to stay away from the junk and they want to commit to those New Year's Resolutions. New Year is the time when everyone seems to be super conscious and determined. It is the time when people promise themselves to be a better human being inside out.

If you are planning to launch your Detox program, it is the best time for you. People are motivated at this time, and they look for the right opportunities and ways to improve their health. You should take advantage of this precious time and use their motivation to sell your plan. New Year is not far. Get ready, make the necessary preparations and work smartly to have a successful launch.

If you are confused about where to take the start and don’t know what to do, you should not worry at all. I have come up with a complete and detailed plan for you. Just follow the steps, and you will have success launching.

Have a look!

First week of December

• Finalize the details. This is the first and most important step leading towards the launch. So be careful and get ready for some rigorous efforts and dedicate your full concentration and time. Don’t have a detox? Buy one here www.yourhealthcoachbiz.com. Make sure to edit the footers, add a disclaimer and then convert to PDF. Make the required editing and make sure that your plan is ready.

• Now decide the exact length of your program. I like a gateway or noncommital programs to be 7-14 days. Keeping it long might not be able to attract the customers. Therefore, you have to decide it wisely. After this, decide the price of your Detox program. Do some research first and check what others are charging for their plans, and then decide the final price. Decide if you will launch a Do it yourself program, which will be a lower price or a group price program, The average going price for a 14-day group is $97

You have one week to do all this. Use your time in the best way possible and make sure you manage to finish the above-mentioned tasks by the end of the first week of December.

Second Week of December

• It is time to design your Sales Page. You can use a page on your WordPress site, kajabi, clickfunnel, leadpages or use eventbrite.com

• Use as many social media to reach a greater number of people. The use of Facebook and Instagram is a must. You can use others too.

• Make your business page so that the prospective audience can know about your program.

• Make your mind to keep the page updated and your audience engaged. It will have a great impact on your launch.

• This page will be the platform for the customers to get enrolled in your plan. Make it look appealing both in terms of design and content and use pictures to tell a story for your potential client

Third Week of December

• Once you create the page for participants’ registration, sit back and relax for a while. Now it is time to write a cute welcome note to them. Write with a fresh and peaceful mind so that you can make a good starting impression. You will have to write an email that all the members will receive at the time of registration.

• Make necessary arrangements and keep the things ready that you are going to need later. If your plan includes live calls, try zoom. It is very user-friendly and easy for people to use.

Fourth Week of December

• Time for your promotions is coming near. Set up the email marketing system and get ready. MailChimp, Mailerlite, Aweber or another CRM like Active Campaign or Infusionsoft.

• It is time to do some written work again. Remember the more you work before the final launch; the better will be the chances of success.

• Write and schedule your first four to six promotional emails. You will need them to grab the attention of potential consumers.

• It is the last week. You have to start promoting your program. For that, you will have to forward the emails that you wrote this week.

First Week of January

• Program starts and early Bird promotion begins.

This is the right time for special early bird deals. Offer discounts for the first whole week. It would get you more costumers. Make attractive offers to increase your sales.

• Schedule two more promotional emails for the next week. Make sure you write in a persuasive way and make the best use of your marketing skills.

Second Week of January

• End the promotional prices that were offered in the first week. Obviously, you cannot prolong the discount deals as it would affect your earnings. One week is enough to promote your sales. All the participants who register now will have to pay full price.

• Send the remaining two emails reminding them of your program that is starting next week.

• Make a Facebook group and keep on adding every member in that group for better communication.

Third Week of January

Program begins, which means cart closes.

• The mid of first month of the year is perfect for your launch to start. You would have reached a great number of people with the help of social media.

• Send an email to all the participants along with the complete content package of your detox program.

• Be responsive and interact with all the participants in your Facebook group.

• Make sure you answer their questions and support them by responding to their posts in the group.

Fourth Week of January

• Continue to support your clients and engage as many will become 1;1 clients.

• You can include a wrap-up call and lead them to an upsell or a longer program, such as a three-month group coaching or mastermind.

• Send the last final email to all the participants with a feedback form. It would help you to access your program.

• Lastly, you can make a post-program call. This live interactive session would leave a good impact on all the members, and you can offer some tips to them for a better and healthy life.