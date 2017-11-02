If you’re like us, mashed potatoes might be your personal favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. (And if you’re vegetarian or vegan, mashed potatoes probably are your Thanksgiving meal).

But, this hero side dish has a dark side that’s quite a mouthful. Potatoes are loaded with high glycemic-index carbohydrates, which means they’re quickly digested into sugars that rapidly raise blood-sugar levels.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for non-diabetic folks, especially when they’re eaten in moderation as part of a healthy, vegetable-rich diet. Plus, potatoes are actually pretty low in calories, around 150.

JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images You won't feel guilty about licking these healthier, mashed potato alternatives directly from the spoon.

The problem, however, is that potatoes are often made with high-fat, high-calorie ingredients like butter, cheese and sour cream. Tasty as it might make those whipped potatoes, it can make stomaching your favorite mashed potato recipes a bit hard to swallow.

Fortunately, there is a trick to learning how to make healthy mashed potatoes ― it just involves ditching the spuds all together. Hear us out!

Food processors are often viewed as a pint-sized version of a blender, but they’re so much more. There are so many veggies that can be processed, blended and mashed ― other than potatoes.

OlgaLepeshkina via Getty Images Surprise! These aren't potatoes. Mashed cauliflower is ridiculously easy to make, especially when you let your food processor do the work.

Because of their razor-sharp blades, food processors make quick work out of blending potato-y veggies like cauliflower, parsnips, turnips and more into fluffy, whipped delicacies.

Don’t believe us? Check out the best food processors on Amazon, and see for yourself what these tiny tools can whip up in the kitchen.

PHOTO GALLERY BEFORE YOU GO Highest-Rated Food Processors On Amazon [slideshow] PHOTO GALLERY Highest-Rated Food Processors On Amazon [slideshow]

Make Healthy Mashed Potatoes With This One Kitchen Tool Highest-Rated Food Processors On Amazon [slideshow] Highest-Rated Food Processors On Amazon [slideshow] 1 / 7 Shark Ninja Master Prep Professional Chopper, Blender and Food Processor An average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Professional-Chopper-Blender-Processor-QB1004/dp/B004XK4N9C/?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">nearly 9,500 reviews</a>. Amazon