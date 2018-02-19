HUFFPOST FINDS
02/19/2018 05:45 pm ET

Here's How To (Realistically) Make The Switch To Green Cleaning Products

A beginner's guide to green cleaning 🌿

By Amanda Pena
Qwart via Getty Images

So, you’re looking to make the switch to so-called “green” cleaning products and don’t know where to start? You’re not alone.

When I first started looking into making the transition to green living in my home, I was startled by how overwhelming it felt at first. (Pro tip: Don’t ditch all of your cleaning products overnight without a game plan, otherwise you’ll be left wondering how the heck to clean your bathroom the next day. Not that I’m speaking from experience...). 

But, let’s take a step back. Why would you even want to switch from everyday cleaning products to so-called “green” ones? Well, many studies point to the harmful effects of the chemicals that make up those cleaners. If you can make the switch to household products you feel good about, why not do it?

If you’re still feeling overwhelmed, just remember that the key is to start with small changes in your everyday routine. Swap out the household items you use most often like hand soap, dishwasher soap and laundry soap. Research for yourself which ingredients are important for you to omit from your lifestyle. Once you nail down those factors, the rest will be a piece of (organic) cake.

Below are 10 “green” household cleaning products to get you started:

  • 1 NOW Foods Essential Oils, Lemongrass
    Jet
    Instead of using plug-ins or air fresheners that may contain chemically-made fragrances, turn to a more natural route with essential oils like Lemongrass. Use a diffuser to help the oil's scent travel.
  • 2 Grab Green 3 in 1 Laundry Detergent, Fragrance Free
    Walmart
    Free of phosphates, optical brighteners, chlorine and dyes and made with naturally-derived ingredients, this laundry detergent from Grab Green scores an A on EWG's toxicity scale.
  • 3 Ecover Toilet Bowl Cleaner
    Jet
    Make toilet cleaning a more enjoyable experience with this biodegradable, plant-based formula from Ecover that's never tested on animals.
  • 4 Fit Organic Automatic Dishwasher Gel
    Jet
    If you're looking for a simple dishwasher gel with minimal ingredients, check out Fit Organic. Its bleach free & phosphate free formula fights tough grease and leaves dishes sparkling.
  • 5 Fit Organic Laundry Detergent
    Jet
    USDA certified organic, this laundry detergent is free of perfumes, dyes, and harsh chemicals, so it’s gentle on skin as well as fabrics.
  • 6 Dr. Brite Flouride Free Whitening Botanical Toothpaste
    Jet
    This cult-favorite toothpaste among green bloggers helps Prevent Cavities Naturally with no artificial chemicals, colors, sweeteners, parabens and sulfates.
  • 7 Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash
    Wellbees
    If you're on the hunt for one of the safest wash options for your baby, look no further than Puracy. It's natural, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, vegan, and biodegradable. 
  • 8 Seventh Generation Dishwashing Detergent Powder
    Walmart
    Scoring an A on EWG's toxicity scale, this powerful detergent powder uses plant-derived enzymes to remove food debris.
  • 9 Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps Organic Pure Castile Tea Tree Soap
    The Vitamin Shoppe
    Dr. Bronner's was the first brand I turned to when transitioning to green products. It's inexpensive, found everywhere, and made with such minimal, clean ingredients to ensure purity.
  • 10 Seventh Generation Facial Tissues
    Walmart
    Facial tissues may not be at the top of your list but if you're blowing little one's noses all day or just looking to have less of an environmental impact, these tissues are made from 100% recycled paper and have no added dyes and fragrances.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Home And Garden Sustainable Living Cleaning Agent Green Cleaning
Here's How To (Realistically) Make The Switch To Green Cleaning Products

CONVERSATIONS