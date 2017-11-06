How Yacht Week Can Appeal to a Growing Crowd of Diverse Young Travelers

Congrats Yacht Week! You've managed to attract a more diverse crowd than ever this year, as evidenced by the photo above (which includes me and my friends) in Croatia this September. With bookings now open for 2018, Yacht Week is poised to make a killing with a brand new crowd of travelers who will be drawn to the idea of a Yacht Week experience that is as diverse as the one shown above.

From my perspective though, there was something lacking during our weeklong adventure. To be more precise, there were elements that would've made the experience more inclusive, and demonstrated a greater awareness of the various personalities, interests and cultures that were in attendance. And if Yacht Week wishes to expand its reach to a more diverse demographic, and retain these attendees for years to come, it should consider making a few tweaks:

1. THE WEBSITE.

Before you embark upon your weeklong excursion, The Yacht Week (TYW) website will be your go-to for all things “yacht.” This includes your trip itinerary, frequently asked questions, packing checklist and teaser videos beckoning you to crystal blue waters and fabulous parties at sunsets. On TYW site the revelers are young, attractive, abdominally tone -- and overwhelmingly white. There is little to no representation of people of color. The website visuals led me and my crew members to inaccurately believe that we might be the only all-black boat there. And while this was not a deterrent to our crew, it certainly was not a draw either.

Suggestion: If TYW wants to continue to attract young fabulousness of diverse backgrounds, they should update their website and Instagram pics to reflect the growing diversity of its attendees. The glorious reality of TYW experience is being obscured by these out-dated images. Proudly showcase the multi-faceted crowd that attends your events and in turn, watch that crowd continue to grow and flourish.

2. THE MUSIC.

At the beginning of the trip, my yacht-mates and I were excited to attend TYW parties, which are held on various nights throughout the week. By the end of the week though, most of my yacht had skipped the final party in favor of late night dinner and mini-exploration of the city of Split, Croatia.

After a week at sea we were tired, yes. But the real reason I skipped? The music. Hearing some of my favorite tracks over a house music beat for hours on end — and for an entire week — was like death to the spirit. It is a shame that one musical genre was able to dominate the entire week, especially with so many diverse musical tastes in attendance.

Suggestion: Variety is the spice of life. Perhaps TFW could designate specific musical genres for specific parties. That way, partygoers know what to expect and can choose to attend or not, based upon this information. And if that’s too much to ask, at least dedicate one party to hip-hop and top-40 radio hits. I guarantee it will be the most popular party of the entire trip. And there's little risk factor, because the house music fans can still hear their favorite beats at every other party that week.

3. THEME NIGHTS.

Theme nights are designated evenings when all attendees dress according to a common theme and show up to dance the night away. They are a mainstay of the TYW experience and I like the idea of them very much — in theory.

In recent years, the mandated themes have been Riviera Chic and Tropical Retro. First of all, who came up with these for a crowd of young professional travelers? I mean, I can appreciate that the organizers were going for sophistication and elegance. And nothing says classy like the 1950s, but...

Suggestion: Modernizing the themes could lead to greater inventiveness and connectedness among the young crowd that TYW caters to. And a more relatable theme could save attendees the additional expense of having to shop for new clothes. For example, something as simple as "cocktail party chic" would allow attendees to just pull a cute dress or suit from their closet without having to buy something new that they may never wear again — for an evening that they may not even remember.

4. PARTY WITH A PURPOSE.

There has been a lot of research and data, including a recent Washington Times article, indicating that millennials seek out and wish to “align themselves with an authentic cause.” Young professionals of all backgrounds genuinely want to feel that we are making a difference. And for some, the opportunity to do so in the midst of an exciting, fun-filled adventure would be preferable to a week of empty, meaningless partying.