Howard Stern Tells How Trump Sexualized Ivanka And Makes David Letterman Cringe

Shock jock Howard Stern definitely knows how to make David Letterman very uncomfortable: talk about the interviews he had with Donald Trump about the president’s daughter Ivanka’s sexiness.

Trump famously allowed Stern to refer to his daughter as “a piece of ass” on the radio legend’s show in 2004. And Stern dishes on what it was like interviewing Trump in an episode of Letterman’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction″ that airs May 31.

In the preview clip below, Stern discusses how Trump’s lack of a filter made him a great guest.

“He would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer. In a very sincere and thought-out way. I’d say... and I always called him Mr. Trump, he liked that, I’d say Mr. Trump, ‘Who are the great beauties? If I ask you some names, can you tell who the great beauties are?’”

Stern was amazed by Trump’s reasoning.

“He goes, first of all ― straight face ― the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses,” Stern continues. “It’s models ... Anyone works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen sixes and sevens.”

Stern was also surprised at who Trump thought was hot.

“I’d say... ‘I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty.’ ‘Seven!’ ‘Really, why?’... He goes, ‘You know who’s a great beauty?’ I go, ‘Who?’ ‘My daughter Ivanka. Now she’s a 10.’”