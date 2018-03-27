Howard Stern’s Blunt Advice For Trump: ‘Get The F**k Out Of There, Man’

Howard Stern said he was offended when he learned that President Donald Trump is calling old friends for advice, but hasn’t reached out to him.

“He’s never once called me and asked for advice,” Stern said. “Which kind of got me a little upset.”

If Trump did reach out the “King of All Media,” he would get some pretty blunt suggestions.

“My advice would be, like, get the fuck out of there, man,” Stern said on his Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday, according to The Hill. “Why do you need that for? Go back to Mar-a-Lago and hang.”

“Just give it over to (vice president Mike) Pence,” he added. “Let him do his thing.”

Stern supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, but has called Trump ― a frequent guest over the years ― a friend.

“I like Donald very much personally. I was shocked when he decided to run for president, and even more shocked that sort of, people took it seriously,” Stern said last year, according to CNN.

He said he wished Trump had never run and warned that the presidency would be “very detrimental to his mental health.”