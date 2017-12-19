Here's What You Need To Know About HQ Host Scott Rogowsky

Are you low-key obsessed with the trivia game app HQ? You’re not alone.
Last Sunday night ― only four months after its launch ― more than 680,000 people tuned into the free-to-play streaming game.
If you love HQ, you probably love its host, too: Scott Rogowsky, aka Quiz Daddy aka Trap Trebek. To get the lowdown on the host with the most, we went straight to the source. Below, Rogowsky tells us more about himself ― including whether he’s currently dating anyone.
Read on, HQties.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Before a game of HQ starts, he gets hyphy by thinking about baseball.
Maybe this can be tonight's prize on HQ @ScottRogowsky forget the money! pic.twitter.com/k392uEBoNo— Rhiannon (@NattieAndNoon) December 12, 2017
-
The more you know. Now get back to the game!
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Card Games That Aren't Cards Against Humanity