Here's What You Need To Know About HQ Host Scott Rogowsky

He loves a good pun.

If you've watched even one HQ game, you know that Rogowsky is quite the wordsmith. Right now he's thrilled to see "savage questions" -- his term for a particularly hard question that wipes out a large percentage of players -- and HQties -- his nicknames for HQ fans -- circulating beyond HQ. And yup, he really is that good at coming up with puns on the spot.



"The other night, I said, 'We're making quiztory!' after we broke our record for most players in a game (nearly 700,000)," he said. "Now if I can get Paul McCartney to sign off on the phrase 'magical quiztory tour,' I'll consider mine a life well-lived."