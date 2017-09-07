After two decades of marriage, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are still the picture of puppy love.
Huffman posted a sweet Instagram for Macy on Wednesday to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.
“You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today,” she captioned the throwback shot.
Huffman has credited weekly check-ins as the key to the couple’s long relationship.
“Once a week we do sit down and make sure we take half an hour — each person gets 15 minutes — just to talk, with no crosstalk,” she told HuffPost in 2014. “You kind of just deeply check in with the other person. When you have 15 minutes to talk — which is endless, by the way, and if you want to sit there in silence you can — but when you have 15 minutes to talk, you kind of actually see what’s going on with the other person without any talk-back.”
The pair now has two daughters, Sophia and Georgia. They look adorable in an old “date night” photo from the ’90s, which Huffman posted last month...
...and they remain precious today. Congrats, you two!