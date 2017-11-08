TECH
Introducing HuffPost's New Comic Generator: This Is Sketchy

Make comics in a matter of seconds. No artistic talent necessary!

By Christine Roberts and Marc Janks

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. 

With that in mind, we’ve teamed up with Alpha, Oath’s emerging platforms team, to build a new comic generator, called This Is Sketchy. The app makes it easy to create political and pop culture-themed comics in a matter of seconds. The best part: No artistic talent is required. 

The generator features more than 40 characters and backgrounds, illustrated by HuffPost producer Ji Sub Jeong. You can create comics based on any topic of your choosing, or, if you need some inspiration, you can choose from a selection of hashtag challenges to respond to. 

Our first challenge is #SketchThisYear. In honor of the first anniversary of the 2016 election, we’re inviting people to create comics about the ups and downs of the past few months. Share them to your social accounts with the hashtag #SketchThisYear, and we’ll retweet the best submissions on HuffPost’s Twitter account

Check out some of our favorite comics so far: 

Check out this comic from This is Sketchy: Comic image for #TrumpTweets

Check out this comic from This is Sketchy: Comic image for #OnceUponATime

Check out this comic from This is Sketchy: Comic image for #SketchThisYear

Check out this comic from This is Sketchy: Comic image for #SketchThisYear

Check out this comic from This is Sketchy: Comic image for #ThisIsSketchy

Check out this comic from This is Sketchy: Comic image for #ThatFeelingWhen

Christine Roberts
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Marc Janks
Multimedia Director, HuffPost
