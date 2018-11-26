HuffPost Her Stories: Little Mix Gets Candid About Its Feminist New Album

Associated Press Devotees carrying customary offerings on their heads arrive to worship at the Sabarimala temple, one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites in Kerala state, India, on Nov. 5. The historic temple, which had barred women age 10 to 50 from entering, opened to Hindu pilgrims for a day. The last time it was opened, conservative protesters blocked women of menstruating age from going to the temple, defying a recent ruling from India's top court to let them enter.

In September, India’s Supreme Court lifted a ban on women of “menstruating age” entering one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines. It was a groundbreaking but deeply controversial decision, and still no woman has entered the shrine to Lord Ayyappa in the southern state of Kerala. Violent protesters blocked the first women who attempted the steep trek to the hillside Sabarimala temple complex. The threats followed the women back home, where some even encountered violence, HuffPost India reported.

Incredibly, none of this has deterred hundreds of other women from registering to visit the holy site during the ongoing pilgrimage season. HuffPost India’s Chithira Vijayakumar spoke with three of them — a young developer, a housewife and school teacher — about their decisions to embark on the risky journey.

“These interviews, and subsequent interactions I’ve had with other women who plan to climb, challenge two of the dominant narratives that exist vis-à-vis the Sabarimala issue,” Chithira explained. “The first is the straw feminist argument that the women who want to make the climb are only doing it to ‘prove a point.’ ... The second one is that this is a plan masterminded by the Left, to destroy the sanctity of Sabarimala, and part of a larger ploy to attack and weaken Hindu faith.”

The framing of the conflict as one between true devotees and godless feminist activists, Chithira said, is “demonstrably false.”

“For one, the original case for the entry of women was filed as a public interest litigation by a few members of the Indian Young Lawyers Association, and not a feminist organization,” she said. “Secondly, the women who are observing the fast to visit the forest shrine seem to be motivated by a genuine curiosity about the effects of pilgrimage, as well as an abiding sense of faith.“

Chithira’s piece is an engrossing read about faith and courage in the face of intimidation, as well as the complex views the devout have about women and tradition.

