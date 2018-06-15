A California animal shelter is trying to find the owners — or, if they can’t be found, a new home — for an extra-large, fluffy cat who was found wandering the streets.

“HUGE CAT ALERT,” wrote The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA on Twitter Thursday. The accompanying photo of the big, blue-eyed cat staring into the camera has since gone viral.

HUGE CAT ALERT: A 29lb cat recently arrived at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA as a stray in desperate need of grooming. We are currently looking for his owner. If no one comes forward to claim him, he'll be available for adoption on Sunday at 11am. https://t.co/3xAPVrepeG pic.twitter.com/cc6jMimQa8 — Pasadena Humane Soc. (@PasadenaHumane) June 14, 2018

“As millions of Americans hit the gym on the quest for the perfect summer body, a 29lb cat began an exercise regimen of his own,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Earlier this week, the 10-year-old Himalayan mix took himself for an afternoon walk down a busy Altadena street. Luckily, he was found by a good Samaritan who lugged him to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA for care.”

The cat, now being called “Chubbs,” didn’t have any ID. If an owner doesn’t come forward by 11 a.m. Sunday, Chubbs will be put up for adoption. Because he’s too big to comfortably fit inside a kennel, he’s currently residing in a staff office.

Though Chubbs is adorable, it’s not cute for cats to be so overweight. Excess weight can lead to a slew of serious health problems for animals, and pet obesity is a big issue in the United States.

“We need to get some weight off of him, and whoever adopts him is hopefully going to have a little bit of fun exercising him,” Pasadena Humane Society president Julie Banks told local news station KTLA.

When Chubbs came in, he had matted fur so severe it appeared to be causing him pain, likely because he’s too big to groom himself properly. That’s why, in the video above, much of Chubbs’ fur appears to have been shaved or cut off.

Despite his physical struggles, Chubbs’ sweet nature is shining through.

“He is 29 pounds of love,” Banks said.