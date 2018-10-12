White House Aides 'Hugely Embarrassed' By Trump's Lunch With Kanye: NYT Reporter

“If you look [at the president’s] face as Kanye West was doing, essentially, his filibuster standing in front of the Resolute Desk, [Trump] looks speechless and confused, right. [He’s] uncertain quite what to do with this,” Haberman said.

The reporter pointed out the facial expressions of Trump’s daughter and son-in-law as further examples of the mixed reaction.

“You can see Jared Kushner there looking very happy, his wife Ivanka Trump not looking quite as happy,” Haberman said. “That represented the split that you saw within the White House.”

Haberman said White House staffers were troubled by the optics of the meeting.

“I heard from other West Wing aides who were hugely embarrassed that that had happened, thought that was not a good look, that this is not a rock concert,” she said.

She added:

“The main sentiment I have heard is why have we taken what was a pretty good week for the president with Kavanaugh, which is something that Republican candidates heading into the midterms would probably rather be talking about, and why are we now doing ‘Kanye Week’?”

West, wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, held forth for nearly 10 minutes in what seemed like a stream-of-consciousness rant. When he finished, Trump remarked: “I tell you what ― that was pretty impressive. That was quite something.”