Hugh Grant Marries For The First Time At Age 57

Love actually turned to matrimony for Hugh Grant.

The 57-year-old actor married his longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein in London on Friday, according to reports.

The couple was photographed celebrating with friends and family outside the Chelsea Register Office after a civil ceremony. Their intent to wed had already been posted in a public notice.

Eberstein, a 39-year-old Swedish TV producer, and Grant have three young children together ranging in age from 5 to a few months old.

It is the first marriage for Grant, who had a long-term romance with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The “About A Boy” and “Notting Hill” star recently had a relationship with Tinglan Hong that produced a son and a daughter, ages 5 and 6.

Grant’s official vows may surprise some, given his public stance on marriage.

“I think there’s something unromantic about marriage. You’re closing yourself off,” he said on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2016.