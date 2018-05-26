ENTERTAINMENT
Hugh Grant Marries For The First Time At Age 57

The actor and his longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein tied the knot in a civil ceremony.
By Ron Dicker

Love actually turned to matrimony for Hugh Grant.

The 57-year-old actor married his longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein in London on Friday, according to reports.

The couple was photographed celebrating with friends and family outside the Chelsea Register Office after a civil ceremony. Their intent to wed had already been posted in a public notice.

Eberstein, a 39-year-old Swedish TV producer, and Grant have three young children together ranging in age from 5 to a few months old.

It is the first marriage for Grant, who had a long-term romance with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The “About A Boy” and “Notting Hill” star recently had a relationship with Tinglan Hong that produced a son and a daughter, ages 5 and 6.

Grant’s official vows may surprise some, given his public stance on marriage.

I think there’s something unromantic about marriage. You’re closing yourself off,” he said on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2016.

However, he also conceded that “there’s lovely aspects of it sometimes, if you marry exactly the right person, your best friend, and it’s cozy and it’s lovely.”

