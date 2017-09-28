ENTERTAINMENT
Hugh Hefner Fans On Twitter Thank Him For The Articles

"I really liked him for his articles."
By Jenna Amatulli

Playboy announced Thursday night that founder Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91, leaving fans, friends and loved ones to share on social media their thoughts on his life.

Many have had one familiar (and cheeky) message regarding the magazine giant’s legacy: They’re thanking him for, you know, the articles.

For the unfamiliar, there has long been a joke about justifying why one buys Playboy. And Playboy did indeed have great articles over the years.

At any rate, we can always count on Twitter to come through in times of sadness with a little bit of joy:

 RIP, Hef.

