Hugh Jackman Dodges Political Question About Ivanka Trump Friendship

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Hugh Jackman with his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, and Ivanka Trump at the Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit in 2010.

Which “X-Men” character has the ability to erase memories? Because we might require their services after learning that Hugh Jackman is apparently longtime friends with the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

But they apparently “don’t talk politics,” according to the “X-Men” star, who recently held a birthday bash where both Trump and Kushner were present.

At the New York premiere of his new movie “The Front Runner” on Tuesday night, the Australian actor fielded a question about inviting the couple to the party.

“I’ve known those guys for 15 years,” he told Variety about their friendship. “And we don’t talk politics at birthday parties.”

Jackman recently celebrated his 50th birthday at Urban Zen, designer Donna Karan’s store in the West Village, alongside the political duo and guests like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, Page Six said.

The actor has not been particularly outspoken about his own political beliefs, but appeared at a Broadway fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in October 2016. “The Front Runner,” however, is Jackman’s most political film to date, chronicling the ill-fated 1988 presidential campaign of Democratic Senator Gary Hart, which was marked by an extramarital affair.

Pressed to share a political message, the actor encouraged everyone to get out and vote.

“Vote! I’m an Ozzie, so I don’t get to vote, but if you can, you should vote,” he said, according to Variety.

Jackman and Trump apparently go way back and share a mutual friend, Wendi Deng, the former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Jackman and Kidman are reportedly godparents to Murdoch and Deng’s two daughters and attended the girls’ baptism in Jordan in 2010, later joining Trump and others for a tour of the country.