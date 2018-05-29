Hulk Hogan Mistakenly Tweeted About Bam Margera Being Dead, Twitter Erupts

Hulk Hogan posted a Twitter message on Monday night about “Jackass” star Bam Margera and how the wrestler wished his friend was “still with us.”

“Damn Bam I wish you were still with us,” Hogan wrote, accompanying the message with a photo of himself and Margera. “I sure would love to hang out again brother.”

The message was weird because, well, the 38-year-old Margera isn’t dead. But the follow-up from Hogan, whose name is Terry Bollea, was even weirder.

He then tweeted, “Got Ryan and Bam mixed up sorry Bam!!! HH.”

Hogan was referring to another “Jackass” star, Ryan Dunn. The 34-year-old Dunn, killed in a car crash in 2011 was a close friend of Margera’s.

Both of Hogan’s tweets have been deleted, but not before being immortalized in screenshots:

Hulk Hogan paid tribute to Bam Margera today, who — despite what Hulk Hogan thought — is not dead. pic.twitter.com/TKJBMb2xXV — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 29, 2018

As for Hogan’s mix-up of the two men, Twitter users were all over it:

Hulk Hogan has spent the last 7 years thinking Bam Margera is dead. — Carl James (@CAJ_310) May 29, 2018

Hulk hogan forgetting that bam is alive is one of the funniest moments on twitter this year — golden knights fan account (@TomGranzzz) May 29, 2018

whoopsie brother hh pic.twitter.com/ZHGiWfJoIn — Top Marks (@TopMarksPod) May 28, 2018

Hulk Hogan memorializing Bam Margera is great. I hope some of my close friends let me know how much they miss me before it is too late ... for me to read about it on twitter. — jash (@jash_keyo) May 29, 2018

Saw people tweeting about Bam Margera and immediately thought he died. Then I saw Hulk Hogan was the reason people were tweeting about Bam Margera and 2018 is confusing and difficult — Smith Malone (@SmithMalone) May 29, 2018

i feel ya hulk hogan. i didn’t know bam margera was still alive until like last summer — charlie brown (@berniemacsho) May 29, 2018

Hulk Hogan just posted a touching tribute to Bam Margera, who is not dead pic.twitter.com/CPl7jUusRn — Lee Conner (@LeeJeffmosh) May 28, 2018

The Hulk Hogan Bam Margera tweet is the best thing that ever happened on twitter. — Johm (@Johm1211) May 29, 2018