Here's What Is Coming To Hulu In April 2018

You’re getting more value than usual with your Hulu subscription in April.

The service’s most popular show right now, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” returns for Season 2 on April 25. The horrific yet delightful series about an American family trying to keep their spirits up as The Man keeps knocking them down is well worth the watch. It’s both critic-pleasing (with Emmy wins) and crowd-pleasing, despite its strange penchant for using pop songs to soundtrack atrocities.

Multiple noteworthy movies also join Hulu this month, including many on April 1. So, you don’t have long to wait for new things to watch.

The Robert De Niro-starring classic “Taxi Driver” is one such movie joining on the first of the month. “Man In The Moon,” “50/50,” “Spaceballs” and Donald Glover’s “Mystery Team” are all great. And then there’s movies like “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” and the Justin Long-starring “Accepted,” if you’re into that.

A few reality show episodes also join, including “House Hunters,” “Flip or Flop” and “Property Brothers.” Every few months I Google whether “Property” is those handsome brothers’ last name, and I’m always disappointed (it’s not).

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining streaming services on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Taxi Driver "Taxi Driver" joins Hulu.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.

Arrivals

April 1

“60 Days In” (Season 3)

“American Pickers” (Seasons 15 and 16)

“Ancient Aliens” *Season 12)

“Counting Cars” (Season 6B)

“Fixer Upper” (Season 4)

“Flea Market Flip” (Season 4)

“Flip Or Flop” (Season 6)

“Gangland Undercover” (Season 1)

“House Hunters” (Season 108)

“House Hunter’s Renovation” (Season 8)

“Intervention” (Seasons 15 and 16)

“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (Season 2)

“Project Runway” (Season 15)

“Property Brothers” (Season 9)

“Property Brothers: Buying & Selling” (Seasons 1 and 4)

“Worst Cooks In America” (Season 8)

“30 Beats”

“5 Days of War”

“50/50”

“52 Pick-Up”

“A Simple Plan”

“Accepted”

“Barbie A Fashion Fairytale”

“Barbie And The Diamond Castle”

“Basic Instinct”

“The Beaver”

“The Big Wedding”

“Carrie”

“Red State”

“Con Air”

“The Conspirator”

“Cool Runnings”

“Danny Roane: First Time Director”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Desperately Seeking Susan”

“The Dogs Of War”

“Drugstore Cowboy”

“Eagle Vs Shark”

“Eight Millimeter”

“Eye For An Eye”

“Fathers And Daughters”

“Flashback”

“The Flowers Of War”

“The Foot Fist Way”

“For A Few Dollars More”

“Fred: The Movie”

“Fred: Night of the Living Fred”

“Fred 3: Camp Fred”

“Friday The 13th”

“Funny About Love”

“Gamer”

“The Giant King”

“Hellbenders 3D”

“Honey”

“Honey 2”

“I Am A Teacher”

“The Inbetweeners”

“Internal Affairs”

“The Jackal”

“Jane Eyre”

“K2”

“Ladybugs”

“Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists”

“Land Before Time Sing Along”

“Land Before Time Sing Along 2”

“Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island”

“Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock”

“Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold Fire”

“Lawrence Of Arabia”

“Leftovers”

“Life Stinks”

“Man In The Moon”

“Map Of The Human Heart”

“Marathon Man”

“The Marc Pease Experience”

“Married To The Mob”

“The Men Who Stare At Goats”

“Miami Blues”

“Mystery Team”

“Paranormal Activity”

“The Phantom”

“Prancer”

“Project Nim”

“Quigley Down Under”

“The Rage: Carrie 2”

“Roxanne”

“Salsa”

“Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll”

“Shanghai Surprise”

“She’s Having A Baby”

“Small Soldiers”

“Snake Eyes”

“Spaceballs”

“Stand Up Guys”

“Standing In The Shadows Of Motown”

“Stories We Tell”

“Superstar”

“The Switch”

“Taxi Driver”

“Tenderness”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II”

“Texas Killing Fields”

“The Thomas Crown Affair” (1999)

“Throw Momma from the Train”

“Thunder Soul”

“Trading Mom”

“Tumbledown”

“Up In Smoke”

“Uptown Girls”

“U-571”

“Warpath”

“Wayne’s World 2”

“The Winning Season”

“Wishmaster”

“Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies”

“Wishmaster 3: Beyond The Gates Of Hell”

“Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled”

“You Don’t Mess With The Zohan”

April 2

“Black Sails” (Season 4)

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

“Life Partners”

April 3

“The Crossing” (Series Premiere)

April 4

“National Treasure: Kiri” (Season 2 Premiere)

“So B It”

April 6

“Dina”

April 7

“My Hero Academia” (Season 3 Premiere)

April 9

“Take My Nose... Please”

April 10

“Preacher” (Season 2)

“Hours”

April 11

“New Girl” (Season 7 Premiere)

“Augie”

April 12

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

April 14

“Dealt”

April 15

“A Teacher”

“American Gangster”

“Boys And Girls”

“Fame”

“Hollow In The Land”

“Howl”

“In The Bedroom”

“Life Is Beautiful”

“Master Of Disguise”

“Off Label”

“Shut Up And Play The Hits”

“Slumber”

“The Importance Of Being Earnest”

“The Messenger”

April 16

“The Relationtrip”

April 18

“Tragedy Girls”

April 19

“Love Island” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“The Only Way Is Essex” (Season 21)

“Loving Vincent”

April 20

“Z For Zachariah”

April 24

“Vikings” (Season 5)

April 25

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 2 Premiere)

April 26

“Into The Night: Portraits Of Life And Death”

April 27

“Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie”

April 28

“78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene”

April 29

“Permanent”

April 30

“The Carmichael Show” (Season 3)

“Unsolved Mysteries” (Seasons 9-14)

“A Thousand Junkies”

Departures

April 30