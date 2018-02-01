Here's What Is Arriving On Hulu In February 2018

If you’re one of those people who has been hankering to stream reruns of Chad Michael Murray playing basketball, you’re in luck. “One Tree Hill,” which left Netflix in the fall of 2017, is coming to Hulu this month.

The streaming service is also adding several films, including “The Warriors” ― an older movie that definitely still holds up. Hulu is apparently involved in a remake of it, so now is a great time to familiarize yourself with this great New York City-based gang adventure movie.

A few more highlights:

Movies: “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Amelie,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Sin City,” “The Warriors” and both “Agent Cody Banks” movies!

Shows: “One Tree Hill,” “A.P. Bio,” “Broad City” (Season 4), “Archer: Dreamland” (Season 8) and “Parenthood”

One Tree Hill

The most notable Hulu original this month is a show called “The Looming Tower,” which will premiere Feb. 28.

A complete list of shows and movies below:

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.

Arrivals

Feb. 1

“Cougar Town” (complete series)

“Dirt” (complete series)

“Everwood” (complete series)

“Face Off” (Seasons 1-10)

“Nightcap” (Season 2)

“One Tree Hill” (complete series)

“Real Humans” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“A Date for Mad Mary”

“A Fish Called Wanda”

“Agent Cody Banks”

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”

“Akeelah and the Bee”

“Amelie”

“American Idiots”

“The Animal”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre”

“The Benchwarmers”

“Black Spurs”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Casi Divas”

“Charm School”

“Confessions of A Dangerous Mind”

“The Cutting Edge”

“The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold”

“Daybreakers”

“Gang Related”

“The Good the Bad and the Ugly”

“The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard”

“Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds”

“Harsh Times”

“The Haunting”

“He Said, She Said”

“Hoodlum”

“The Hurt Locker”

“Intersection”

“Keeping Up with the Steins”

“Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector”

“Lulu on the Bridge”

“Manhattan”

“Manhunter”

“Mermaids”

“Michael”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Nine Queens”

“Perfect Stranger”

“Red Dawn”

“Redline”

“Rollerball”

“Frailty”

“Running Scared”

“Rustlers’ Rhapsody”

“Sabrina”

“Sin City”

“Slow Burn”

“The Spirit”

“The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover”

“The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale”

“The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today”

“Swimming with Sharks”

“Terms of Endearment”

“The Thaw”

“The Warriors”

“Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her”

Feb. 2

“A.P. Bio” (Season 1 premiere)

Feb. 4

“Broad City” (Season 4)

“My Dead Boyfriend”

Feb. 5

“Archer: Dreamland” (Season 8)

“Beach Rats”

“The Challenge”

“Weiner”

Feb. 6

“Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story”

“Danica”

“The 60 Yard Line”

Feb. 7

“A Taxi Driver”

Feb. 8

“Gary Unmarried” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“Perception” (Seasons 1-3)

“The PJ’s” (Seasons 1-3)

Feb. 9

“Brockmire” (Season 1)

Feb. 11

“Lucky”

“Run the Tide”

Feb. 12

“Along for the Ride”

“Honeymoon”

“It Happened in LA”

“The Two Faces of January”

“Tom of Finland”

Feb. 13

“Christmas in the Heartland”

“Drinksgiving”

Feb. 14

“National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call”

“Star Trek”

Feb. 15

“Parenthood: Complete Series”

“28 Hotel Rooms”

“An Ideal Husband”

“Birthday Girl”

“Fresh”

“Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot”

“Monogamy”

“Next”

“Rebirth”

“The Exploding Girl”

Feb. 16

“Cardinal” (Season 2)

Feb. 17

“The Long Road Home” (Season 1)

Feb. 18

“Pocket Listing”

“Thanks for Sharing”

Feb. 19

“White Bird in a Blizzard”

Feb. 20

“Above Ground Level: Dubfire”

Feb. 21

“Once Upon A Time”

“The Villainess”

Feb. 23

“Detroit”

Feb. 26

“Love is Thicker than Water”

Feb. 27

“Good Girls” (Season 1 premiere)

“The Voice” (Season 14 premiere)

“Alien Psychosis”

Feb. 28