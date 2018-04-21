What To Watch On Hulu That's New This Week

Streamline recommends “Loving Vincent” as the movie you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform added the movie on April 19. There aren’t any notable new shows.
“Loving Vincent” originally premiered in 2017 and ultimately earned an Academy Award nomination for the Best Animated Feature category. It lost to “Coco,” because of course it did; “Coco” wasn’t losing to anything.
The movie is a biographical look into the life of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. The extremely notable element is that this is the first fully painted animated feature movie. Every frame of “Loving Vincent” looks like van Gogh himself could have painted it.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
The 2015 movie “Z for Zachariah,” which starred Margot Robbie, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine is probably your second best movie bet. In that movie, the two main male characters try to woo Robbie’s character as she might be the last female on Earth.
Hulu also surprise-added all seasons of “Friday Night Lights.” That is a very good show (except for Season 3 when they had to deal with the infamous writers strike across the industry).
The full list:
April 16
- “The Relationtrip”
April 18
- “Tragedy Girls”
April 19
- “Love Island” (Seasons 1 and 2)
- “The Only Way Is Essex” (Season 21)
- “Loving Vincent”
April 20
- “Z For Zachariah”
- “Friday Night Lights” (All Seasons)
Top Hulu Streaming News Of The Week
A report from a consulting company called 7Park Data claims that 97 percent of streams on Hulu in the U.S. are licensed content, rather than original shows. If true, this means that original Hulu shows like “National Treasure: Kiri” and “The Path” and, of course, “The Handmaid’s Tale” are just a fraction of the company’s bottom line. The company also reports that 89 percent of new Hulu subscribers watch licensed content first, which suggests that these people weren’t subscribing just to watch an original Hulu show.
Since Hulu gets so many shows from network television immediately after they air, this does make sense. But it’s interesting to have data that shows these Hulu originals are probably not that popular.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of New Hulu Shows
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now. There are rankings for the streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, as well as an overall ranking for all current television shows.
The ranking prioritizes newness and shows that haven’t aired a new episode in the last year don’t get considered. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation into the methodology.
As mentioned above, Hulu didn’t add any new shows that are noteworthy this week. So the list remains the same as the last edition.
5-Word Plot: National scandal over missing girl.
Pro: Solid writing and acting carry a naturally gripping story (given the subject matter) to a worthy watch. The characters are portrayed with empathy.
Con: It holds onto the mystery trope of "whodunnit" for too long, which ultimately doesn't pay off as much as it could.
5-Word Plot: Family survives today's issues together.
Pro: This new season is already legitimately charming, and has some great jokes despite the sitcom format.
Con: Though many other people are involved in the show, the star herself has peddled dangerous conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric over the past few years. You may find it hard to support a project named after her.
5-Word Plot: Government agencies fight each other.
Pro: This is a well done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series, and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
5-Word Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
5-Word Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
5-Word Plot: Time travel machine threatens history.
Pro: This show has a rare quality of being fairly fun and mindless, while also being informative, given the historical backdrops. Smithsonian Magazine even praised the show's factual accuracy.
Con: It's ridiculous, and you might roll your eyes a few times while watching.
5-Word Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "Saturday Night Live" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
5-Word Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.