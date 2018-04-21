What To Watch On Hulu That's New This Week

Streamline recommends “Loving Vincent” as the movie you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform added the movie on April 19. There aren’t any notable new shows.

“Loving Vincent” originally premiered in 2017 and ultimately earned an Academy Award nomination for the Best Animated Feature category. It lost to “Coco,” because of course it did; “Coco” wasn’t losing to anything.

The movie is a biographical look into the life of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. The extremely notable element is that this is the first fully painted animated feature movie. Every frame of “Loving Vincent” looks like van Gogh himself could have painted it.